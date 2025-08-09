LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children

Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children

Seven people, including two children, died after a wall collapsed in Delhi’s Jaitpur area during heavy rainfall on Saturday. The incident occurred amid severe waterlogging and rising Yamuna water levels in the national capital.

Delhi Rain Leads To Waterlogging
Delhi Rain Leads To Waterlogging

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 9, 2025 15:31:15 IST

At least seven people died on Saturday after a portion of a wall collapsed in Delhi’s Jaitpur area during heavy rainfall. The victims included three men, two women, and two children. Officials identified the deceased as Shabibul (30), Rabibul (30), Ali (45), Rubina (25), Dolly (25), Ruqsana (6), and Hasina (7).

The wall collapse trapped several people under the debris. Delhi Fire Services launched a rescue operation soon after the incident. Authorities confirmed that one person, identified as Hashibul, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in a hospital.

Similar Incident Reported Ten Days Ago

The wall collapse in Jaitpur occurred just ten days after another fatal structural incident in Delhi. An under-construction building collapsed in the Civil Lines area, killing a woman and her son. The victims were identified as Meera, aged 40, and her 17-year-old son, Ganpath. Two other people suffered injuries in that incident. Authorities have urged caution as the city continues to receive heavy rainfall, which has increased the risk of structural failures in multiple areas.

Heavy Rains Cause Severe Waterlogging in Delhi

Delhi witnessed intense rainfall on Saturday, leading to widespread waterlogging in various parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the national capital, later reducing it to a yellow alert.

Flight operations were affected due to low visibility and heavy downpours. Rainfall data showed Safdarjung received 78.7 mm, Pragati Maidan 100 mm, Lodhi Road 80 mm, Pusa 69 mm, and Palam 31.8 mm until 8:30 am. The minimum temperature dropped to 23.8°C, which is 3.2°C below the seasonal average. Officials expect the day’s maximum temperature to reach 32°C.

Yamuna River Water Level Nears Warning Mark

The water level of the Yamuna River reached 204.40 metres at 9 am on Saturday at the Old Railway Bridge, just below the warning mark of 204.50 metres. Flood control officials are monitoring the situation closely. They attributed the rising water level to the large volume of water being released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. Authorities have cautioned residents in low-lying areas to remain alert in case of further increases in the river’s water level.

Must Read: In Pics: Cute Pics Released Of PM Modi Celebrating Rakhi With School Kids

Tags: Delhi Wall Collapse

RELATED News

Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Shashi Tharoor Compares Trump’s Tariff Move To ‘Schoolyard Bully’ Taunt, Outlines What India’s Response Should Be – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX
Odisha Rayagada District: Medha Patkar And Six Others Barred From Entering Five Villages

LATEST NEWS

How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?