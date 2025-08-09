Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children

At least seven people died on Saturday after a portion of a wall collapsed in Delhi’s Jaitpur area during heavy rainfall. The victims included three men, two women, and two children. Officials identified the deceased as Shabibul (30), Rabibul (30), Ali (45), Rubina (25), Dolly (25), Ruqsana (6), and Hasina (7).

The wall collapse trapped several people under the debris. Delhi Fire Services launched a rescue operation soon after the incident. Authorities confirmed that one person, identified as Hashibul, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in a hospital.

Similar Incident Reported Ten Days Ago

The wall collapse in Jaitpur occurred just ten days after another fatal structural incident in Delhi. An under-construction building collapsed in the Civil Lines area, killing a woman and her son. The victims were identified as Meera, aged 40, and her 17-year-old son, Ganpath. Two other people suffered injuries in that incident. Authorities have urged caution as the city continues to receive heavy rainfall, which has increased the risk of structural failures in multiple areas.

Heavy Rains Cause Severe Waterlogging in Delhi

Delhi witnessed intense rainfall on Saturday, leading to widespread waterlogging in various parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the national capital, later reducing it to a yellow alert.

Flight operations were affected due to low visibility and heavy downpours. Rainfall data showed Safdarjung received 78.7 mm, Pragati Maidan 100 mm, Lodhi Road 80 mm, Pusa 69 mm, and Palam 31.8 mm until 8:30 am. The minimum temperature dropped to 23.8°C, which is 3.2°C below the seasonal average. Officials expect the day’s maximum temperature to reach 32°C.

Yamuna River Water Level Nears Warning Mark

The water level of the Yamuna River reached 204.40 metres at 9 am on Saturday at the Old Railway Bridge, just below the warning mark of 204.50 metres. Flood control officials are monitoring the situation closely. They attributed the rising water level to the large volume of water being released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. Authorities have cautioned residents in low-lying areas to remain alert in case of further increases in the river’s water level.

