Home > India > In Pics: Cute Pics Released Of PM Modi Celebrating Rakhi With School Kids

In Pics: Cute Pics Released Of PM Modi Celebrating Rakhi With School Kids

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2025 at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. Women and children from different communities tied Rakhis to him as a symbol of love and blessings. PM Modi greeted visitors, shared conversations, and posed for photographs. He extended greetings on social media in Hindi and English, wishing people on the occasion.

PM Modi Celebrating Rakhi
PM Modi Celebrating Rakhi

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 9, 2025 13:50:22 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2025 at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in Delhi. Women and children from different backgrounds tied Rakhis to the Prime Minister, offering love, respect, and blessings. PM Modi shared his greetings on social media in Hindi and English, writing: “Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan.” His message highlighted the values of unity, love, and mutual respect that the festival represents.

PM Modi Celebrating Rakhi
PM Modi Celebrating Rakhi

Significance of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan takes place on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravan. The tradition marks the bond between brothers and sisters. A sister ties a Rakhi on her brother’s wrist and prays for his happiness and safety, while the brother promises to protect her in all situations. The festival holds a deep cultural and emotional meaning for families across India.

Celebrations at the PM’s Residence

The Prime Minister welcomed schoolchildren, women from self-help groups, and members of various communities to his residence. PM Modi personally greeted each visitor, interacted with them, and posed for photographs. The atmosphere remained warm and joyful, with blessings and light moments shared throughout the event. The celebrations showcased India’s cultural traditions and reflected the government’s focus on women’s empowerment.

Rakhi Traditions Across India

In North India, families exchange sweets and gifts after the Rakhi ceremony. In Maharashtra, Raksha Bandhan falls on Narali Purnima, which signals the start of the fishing season. In South India, the day coincides with Avani Avittam, when men in Tamil Nadu and Kerala perform thread-changing rituals. These regional customs add variety to the festival while keeping its core meaning intact.

