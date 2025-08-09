LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Sends Greetings On The Occassion Of Rakshabandhan, Check Here

PM Modi Sends Greetings On The Occassion Of Rakshabandhan, Check Here

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wished the nation on Raksha Bandhan through a post on X, calling the festival a symbol of love, affection, and commitment between brothers and sisters. He extended heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion.

PM Modi In Rakhi
PM Modi In Rakhi

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 9, 2025 09:31:20 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to citizens on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Taking to social media platform X, he posted his message in Hindi, saying, “सभी देशवासियों को रक्षाबंधन की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं।” He also conveyed his wishes in English, writing, “Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan.” His message reached millions across the country, marking the celebration of the festival that honours the bond between brothers and sisters.

Festival Celebrated Across India
Raksha Bandhan is being observed across the nation with families performing traditional rituals. Sisters tie rakhi on their brothers’ wrists, and brothers promise to protect them. Markets and homes are decorated for the occasion, with sweets, gifts, and colourful rakhis adding to the festive atmosphere. The festival holds cultural significance and is celebrated by people of all ages.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Posting on social media platform X, he wrote, “The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of the love, affection, and commitment between brothers and sisters. Heartfelt wishes to all countrymen on this auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan.” His message underlined the significance of the day in celebrating sibling bonds.

Must Read: To My Sisters Of Assam…’: CM Himanta Biswa Promises On Rakshabandhan, Check

Tags: pm modi’rakshabandhan 2025

RELATED News

Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Shashi Tharoor Compares Trump’s Tariff Move To ‘Schoolyard Bully’ Taunt, Outlines What India’s Response Should Be – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde
PM Modi Sends Greetings On The Occassion Of Rakshabandhan, Check Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Sends Greetings On The Occassion Of Rakshabandhan, Check Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Sends Greetings On The Occassion Of Rakshabandhan, Check Here
PM Modi Sends Greetings On The Occassion Of Rakshabandhan, Check Here
PM Modi Sends Greetings On The Occassion Of Rakshabandhan, Check Here
PM Modi Sends Greetings On The Occassion Of Rakshabandhan, Check Here

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?