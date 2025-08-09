PM Modi Sends Greetings On The Occassion Of Rakshabandhan, Check Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to citizens on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Taking to social media platform X, he posted his message in Hindi, saying, “सभी देशवासियों को रक्षाबंधन की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं।” He also conveyed his wishes in English, writing, “Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan.” His message reached millions across the country, marking the celebration of the festival that honours the bond between brothers and sisters.

Festival Celebrated Across India

Raksha Bandhan is being observed across the nation with families performing traditional rituals. Sisters tie rakhi on their brothers’ wrists, and brothers promise to protect them. Markets and homes are decorated for the occasion, with sweets, gifts, and colourful rakhis adding to the festive atmosphere. The festival holds cultural significance and is celebrated by people of all ages.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Posting on social media platform X, he wrote, “The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of the love, affection, and commitment between brothers and sisters. Heartfelt wishes to all countrymen on this auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan.” His message underlined the significance of the day in celebrating sibling bonds.

