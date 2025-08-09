‘To My Sisters Of Assam…’: CM Himanta Biswa Promises On Rakshabandhan, Check

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a heartfelt message on X. He greeted all brothers and sisters, calling the festival a celebration of love, trust, and protection. He wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of #RakshaBandan, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters.”

On the auspicious occasion of #RakshaBandan, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters. This sacred festival reminds us of the unbreakable bond of love, trust and protection that defines our relationships. To my sisters of Assam, I will always stand by your… pic.twitter.com/DaKYNqpJhf — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 9, 2025

Festival Symbolises Strong Bond

The Chief Minister said the sacred festival reminds everyone of the unbreakable bond that strengthens relationships. He mentioned that Rakshabandhan stands for care, trust, and the commitment to protect loved ones.

Addressing the women of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma assured them of his constant support. He said, “To my sisters of Assam, I will always stand by your side and protect and empower you in every step.” His message reflected a personal promise to work for their safety and progress.

This year, the most auspicious time for tying the Rakhi falls during the Raksha Bandhan Purnima Tithi, with the Shubh Muhurat lasting from 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM. People share warm wishes, exchange gifts, and pray for each other’s happiness. Markets remain busy with shoppers buying Rakhis, sweets, and traditional clothes to mark the occasion.



Must Read: Rakshabandhan 2025: Quotes, Greetings For Rakhi On This Special Festival