Home > India > 'To My Sisters Of Assam…': CM Himanta Biswa Promises On Rakshabandhan, Check

‘To My Sisters Of Assam…’: CM Himanta Biswa Promises On Rakshabandhan, Check



Himanta Biswa Sarma On Rakhi
Himanta Biswa Sarma On Rakhi

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 9, 2025 09:09:15 IST

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a heartfelt message on X. He greeted all brothers and sisters, calling the festival a celebration of love, trust, and protection. He wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of #RakshaBandan, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters.”

Festival Symbolises Strong Bond

The Chief Minister said the sacred festival reminds everyone of the unbreakable bond that strengthens relationships. He mentioned that Rakshabandhan stands for care, trust, and the commitment to protect loved ones.

Addressing the women of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma assured them of his constant support. He said, “To my sisters of Assam, I will always stand by your side and protect and empower you in every step.” His message reflected a personal promise to work for their safety and progress.

This year, the most auspicious time for tying the Rakhi falls during the Raksha Bandhan Purnima Tithi, with the Shubh Muhurat lasting from 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM. People share warm wishes, exchange gifts, and pray for each other’s happiness. Markets remain busy with shoppers buying Rakhis, sweets, and traditional clothes to mark the occasion.

Tags: Himanta Biswa Sarma rakshabandhan 2025

‘To My Sisters Of Assam…’: CM Himanta Biswa Promises On Rakshabandhan, Check

