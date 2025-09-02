LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Rain Update: Schools Shut, WFH Issued, Here's Route One Must Avoid In Waterlogging

Delhi Rain Update: Schools Shut, WFH Issued, Here’s Route One Must Avoid In Waterlogging

Gurugram came under an Orange Alert after heavy rainfall flooded key roads and disrupted traffic. The district administration advised offices to allow work from home and schools to hold online classes, while the IMD predicted intermittent showers in Delhi-NCR until 5 September.

Gurugram Rain Impact Key Routes to Avoid
Gurugram Rain Impact Key Routes to Avoid

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: September 2, 2025 06:17:24 IST

Gurugram residents are preparing for another day of disruption after the city came under an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday, 2 September. The district administration issued an advisory following Monday’s downpour, which recorded over 100 mm of rain within a few hours.

The Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram directed corporate offices and private institutions to allow work from home. Schools have been asked to conduct online classes to avoid road chaos. The administration said precautionary steps are necessary to ease pressure on congested and waterlogged city roads.

Gurugram Rain Impact: Key Routes to Avoid

Several roads in Gurugram reported heavy waterlogging after Monday’s rainfall. Commuters faced severe traffic at Hero Honda Chowk, Sohna Road, Narsinghpur stretch on NH-48, IFFCO Chowk, and sectors 29 and 31. Traffic also slowed down on Golf Course Road and MG Road due to knee-deep water.

Authorities advised commuters to avoid these flood-prone areas during peak hours. Residents were urged to plan their travel carefully, use alternative routes, or opt for remote work. The district administration stated that these steps will reduce congestion and ensure smooth traffic movement across Gurugram.

Rainfall Impact Extends Across Delhi NCR

The weather disruption affected not only Gurugram but also Delhi and other NCR areas. Persistent rainfall triggered long traffic jams across arterial roads in Delhi on Monday. At Palam Airport, visibility dropped sharply from 2,500 metres to just 800 metres in half an hour during a heavy spell, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Authorities requested commuters across NCR to check for diversions, plan travel ahead, and avoid flood-prone stretches. The IMD reported that continuous rainfall will likely keep conditions challenging for road movement and air travel in the coming days.

Must Read: Carry Extra Time, Travel From Alternate Route: Indigo Issues Travel Advisory

delhi rainGurugram Waterlogging

Delhi Rain Update: Schools Shut, WFH Issued, Here's Route One Must Avoid In Waterlogging

Delhi Rain Update: Schools Shut, WFH Issued, Here's Route One Must Avoid In Waterlogging

