LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > India > Carry Extra Time, Travel From Alternate Route: Indigo Issues Travel Advisory

Carry Extra Time, Travel From Alternate Route: Indigo Issues Travel Advisory

Indigo issued a travel advisory after heavy rainfall triggered severe traffic jams across Delhi NCR. The airline urged passengers to allow extra travel time, use alternate routes, and check flight status on its website or app before leaving for the airport. Indigo assured that teams were working on the ground to support smooth operations and thanked passengers for their patience during the disruption.

Carry Extra Time, Travel From Alternate Route: Indigo Issues Travel Advisory

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 2, 2025 05:36:24 IST

Indigo issued a travel advisory on Monday as heavy rainfall caused intense traffic jams across Delhi NCR. The airline alerted passengers that several roads in the capital were either blocked or witnessing slow movement due to waterlogging and congestion.

Indigo requested passengers to plan their journey to the airport with extra time and urged them to use alternate routes where possible. The advisory came after continuous downpours created widespread disruption in the city, making road travel difficult for flyers heading towards Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Airline Requests Passengers to Check Flight Status

Indigo advised passengers to regularly check their flight status on its official website or mobile app before leaving for the airport. The airline stated that its ground teams were actively working to maintain schedules and assist passengers affected by delays due to weather and traffic conditions. The advisory highlighted the importance of staying updated to avoid last-minute inconvenience. Passengers were encouraged to factor in additional travel time as the city continued to face slow traffic movement on major connecting roads leading to the airport.

Indigo Ensures Passenger Assistance During Disruptions

The airline assured passengers that staff were deployed to provide guidance and manage flight operations amid the heavy rainfall situation. Indigo thanked passengers for their trust and patience as it worked to minimize disruption. The advisory underlined that while flights were operating, weather-related issues on city roads could delay travel to the airport. Indigo also urged passengers to remain cautious and plan ahead to ensure timely arrival for departures. The airline emphasized its commitment to keeping journeys as smooth as possible despite challenging weather conditions.

Must Read: WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain

Tags: Delhi Airportdelhi rainIndiGo Flight

RELATED News

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
‘We Have Got What We Wanted’: Manoj Jarange Patil Accepts Government Resolution On Maratha reservation

LATEST NEWS

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
September 2025: Best Days to Manifest in September for Love, Money & Success
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America
Carry Extra Time, Travel From Alternate Route: Indigo Issues Travel Advisory

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Carry Extra Time, Travel From Alternate Route: Indigo Issues Travel Advisory

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Carry Extra Time, Travel From Alternate Route: Indigo Issues Travel Advisory
Carry Extra Time, Travel From Alternate Route: Indigo Issues Travel Advisory
Carry Extra Time, Travel From Alternate Route: Indigo Issues Travel Advisory
Carry Extra Time, Travel From Alternate Route: Indigo Issues Travel Advisory

QUICK LINKS