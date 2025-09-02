Carry Extra Time, Travel From Alternate Route: Indigo Issues Travel Advisory

Indigo issued a travel advisory on Monday as heavy rainfall caused intense traffic jams across Delhi NCR. The airline alerted passengers that several roads in the capital were either blocked or witnessing slow movement due to waterlogging and congestion.

Indigo requested passengers to plan their journey to the airport with extra time and urged them to use alternate routes where possible. The advisory came after continuous downpours created widespread disruption in the city, making road travel difficult for flyers heading towards Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Travel Advisory 🚧⛈Heads up, #Delhi travellers! Due to today’s downpour, several roads across #Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 1, 2025

Airline Requests Passengers to Check Flight Status

Indigo advised passengers to regularly check their flight status on its official website or mobile app before leaving for the airport. The airline stated that its ground teams were actively working to maintain schedules and assist passengers affected by delays due to weather and traffic conditions. The advisory highlighted the importance of staying updated to avoid last-minute inconvenience. Passengers were encouraged to factor in additional travel time as the city continued to face slow traffic movement on major connecting roads leading to the airport.

Indigo Ensures Passenger Assistance During Disruptions

The airline assured passengers that staff were deployed to provide guidance and manage flight operations amid the heavy rainfall situation. Indigo thanked passengers for their trust and patience as it worked to minimize disruption. The advisory underlined that while flights were operating, weather-related issues on city roads could delay travel to the airport. Indigo also urged passengers to remain cautious and plan ahead to ensure timely arrival for departures. The airline emphasized its commitment to keeping journeys as smooth as possible despite challenging weather conditions.

