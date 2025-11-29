LIVE TV
Delhi Records Third-Highest Uranium Levels In Groundwater Nationwide, CGWB Report Warns; How Dangerous Is It For Health?

Delhi Records Third-Highest Uranium Levels In Groundwater Nationwide, CGWB Report Warns; How Dangerous Is It For Health?

Delhi has recorded the third-highest uranium contamination in groundwater nationwide, with 15.66% of post-monsoon samples exceeding safe limits, the CGWB 2025 report shows. Long-term exposure can damage kidneys.

Delhi’s groundwater shows the third-highest uranium contamination in India. (Photo: Canva)
Delhi’s groundwater shows the third-highest uranium contamination in India. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 29, 2025 05:28:23 IST

Delhi Records Third-Highest Uranium Levels In Groundwater Nationwide, CGWB Report Warns; How Dangerous Is It For Health?

Delhi has recorded the third-highest share of uranium-contaminated groundwater samples in India in 2024, according to the Central Ground Water Board’s (CGWB) Annual Ground Water Quality Report 2025. The findings raise serious public health concerns for millions of residents who still depend on tubewells and borewells for drinking water.

Uranium Contamination in Delhi Groundwater Rises Alarmingly

Based on 3,754 groundwater samples collected across states and Union Territories, the report shows that:

  • 15.66% of groundwater samples collected in Delhi after the monsoon exceeded the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) limit of 30 parts per billion (ppb) for uranium.

  • 13.25% of samples were contaminated during the pre-monsoon period.

This places Delhi third after Punjab and Haryana in uranium contamination levels. Punjab remains the worst-affected state with 62% of samples above safe limits post-monsoon, followed by Haryana at 23.75%.

Experts warn that rapidly falling water tables and deeper drilling are exposing groundwater to uranium-bearing geological formations.
 “Groundwater depletion is forcing wells deeper into rock layers that contain radioactive elements, heightening uranium presence in extracted water,” water specialist Pankaj Singh said.

Singh has written to the Delhi LG and Chief Minister, demanding urgent testing of the 450 million litres of water supplied daily through 5,500 tubewells and Ranney wells by the Delhi Jal Board.

How Dangerous Is Uranium-Contaminated Water for Health?

Health experts say long-term consumption of uranium-contaminated water may cause:

  • Kidney damage

  • Chemical toxicity

  • Bone health deterioration

  • Increased risk of cancer-linked effects

While radioactive effects are less immediate, prolonged exposure is hazardous. Experts call for scientific water treatment, strict monitoring, and periodic testing in vulnerable neighbourhoods still dependent on groundwater.

National Trend: Post-Monsoon Contamination Rises

Across India, groundwater contamination also saw a seasonal rise:

Period

% of samples above safe uranium limit

Pre-monsoon

6.71%

Post-monsoon

7.91%

Contamination remains limited in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and northeastern states such as Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur.

Uranium Found in Breast Milk in Bihar: Should Families Worry?

In a related development, a recent study examining breast milk samples in Bihar detected uranium levels up to 5 ppb. The study conducted by scientists at Mahavir Cancer Sansthan (Patna), Lovely Professional University, and AIIMS Delhi found uranium in all samples from 40 lactating mothers, raising public concern.

However, nuclear scientist Dr Dinesh K. Aswal, NDMA member and former BARC group director, said the findings do not pose a public health risk:

“The levels detected are well within safe limits. The WHO permissible threshold in drinking water is nearly six times higher than what has been observed.”

Although 70% of infants in the study showed potential non-carcinogenic risk indicators, researchers stressed that real-world health impact remains minimal at current levels.

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 5:28 AM IST
