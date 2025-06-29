Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Home > India > Delhi To Conduct First-Ever Artificial Rain Via Cloud Seeding To Fight Air Pollution, Here’s How It Works

Delhi To Conduct First-Ever Artificial Rain Via Cloud Seeding To Fight Air Pollution, Here’s How It Works

Delhi is set to conduct its first artificial rain from July 4–11, 2025, using cloud seeding to combat severe air pollution. Led by IIT Kanpur, the project aims to provide temporary relief and insights into weather-based solutions as part of the broader Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025.

Delhi is planning to conduct its inaugural artificial rain event
Delhi is planning to conduct its inaugural artificial rain event

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 17:08:02 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a bold initiative to tackle the capital’s infamous air pollution, Delhi is planning to conduct its inaugural artificial rain event.

On the cards from July 4 to July 11, 2025, this effort will purify the city’s poisonous air by inducing rain via cloud seeding, a process never tried before on this scale in the country.

The initiative is being headed by IIT Kanpur, with the Delhi government and other country agencies joining hands.

This is included in the overall Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025, which also entails installing anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings, deploying mist sprayers in pollution areas, and making the use of cleaner fuel like BS-VI, CNG, and electric vehicles compulsory from November.

How Artificial Rain Works

Cloud seeding, or artificial rain, is a method of weather modification for inducing rainfalls. It involves seeding clouds with substances such as silver iodide, potassium iodide, or rock salt.

In the case of Delhi, a Cessna aircraft would release a combination of silver iodide nanoparticles, iodized salt, and rock salt through flares into water-rich clouds.

Once released, these particles serve as cloud condensation or ice nuclei, promoting water vapor within clouds to cluster and become raindrops.

When the clouds are wet enough, these droplets weigh enough to precipitate as rain.

This man-made rain should be able to settle particulate matter and other air pollutants, providing a short-term but much-needed respite from the city’s toxic air.

An Ambitious Flight Plan

IIT Kanpur has filed a comprehensive flight plan with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and obtained clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The plan has five sorties on approximately 100 square kilometers in the northwest and outer Delhi. Low-security airspace has been situated to facilitate the safe conduct of the operation.

Artificial rain will provide temporary respite and valuable insights into scalable weather modification methods, but it will not be a permanent solution to pollution in Delhi.  

If the trial succeeds, it could open the way for similar projects in other Indian metropolises suffering from pollution.

Delhi’s artificial rain project, a combination of science and policy, heralds a new chapter in India’s battle against environmental decline, a chapter that equally focuses on urgency, innovation, and technology.

ALSO READ: Cloudburst Or Nature’s Fury: Here’s The List Of Most Devastating Cloudburst In Indian History

Tags: artificial raindelhi air pollutionlatest india news
Advertisement

More News

F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained
Several Injured in Chemical Factory Explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy District
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment, Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?