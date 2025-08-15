Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Start, Afternoon Showers And Orange Alert in Effect

Morning sunshine, afternoon showers, and an orange alert the capital braces for the Independence Day celebration.

Delhi began its Independence Day with mostly clear skies and a pleasant 27 °C (81 °F) morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, however, placed West Delhi under an Orange Alert for heavy rainfall until 10:59 AM, warning of possible waterlogging and traffic snarls in low-lying areas.

Temperature Check

Temperatures are expected to rise to around 32 °C by early afternoon before cooling down to 30 °C during rain spells. Evening readings will hover around 29 °C, with humidity levels staying high due to monsoon moisture.

Air Quality Today

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stands in the ‘Moderate’ category this morning, thanks to overnight showers. While rain later today is likely to keep pollution levels in check, temporary spikes may occur during traffic congestion in the evening.

Afternoon & Evening Rain Ahead

After a sunny start, clouds will thicken by noon, and rainfall is expected from around 2 PM with intermittent spells at 3 PM and 5 PM. Skies will remain mostly cloudy into the night.

Forecast Snapshot:

Morning: Sunny, 27–30 °C



Afternoon: Cloudy with rain, peak at 32 °C



Evening: Overcast, light rain possible, 29- 30 °C



Alert: Orange warning for heavy rainfall in West Delhi

The IMD predicts scattered rain to continue across Delhi-NCR for the next two days, with temperatures staying below the seasonal average. By the weekend, showers are likely to reduce in intensity, but humid conditions will persist.

Carry rain gear if attending Independence Day parades or public gatherings, avoid waterlogged routes, and keep updated with IMD alerts for localized weather changes.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today: After Days Of Downpour And Waterlogging, Delhi’s Clouds Hover—Is More Rain On The Way?