Delhi Weather Today: After Days Of Downpour And Waterlogging, Delhi's Clouds Hover—Is More Rain On The Way?

Delhi Weather Today: After Days Of Downpour And Waterlogging, Delhi's Clouds Hover—Is More Rain On The Way?

Delhi stays warm and humid today, with mostly cloudy skies. Monday brings similar weather. Air quality remains moderate. A low-pressure area may affect future forecasts—stay tuned and stay prepared!

Delhi weather

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 10, 2025 06:17:00 IST

Delhi’s Weather Today Unwrapped: Cloudy, Warm—and Perfect for That Lemon Iced Tea!

Delhi wakes up this Sunday, August 10, to a balmy 27 °C, though it feels like a muggy 32 °C, with 90% humidity—so yes, it really does feel like you’re breathing through a wet towel. Light westerly wind at 1 mph barely ruffles the air, and the UV index sits at zero, giving us a temporary break from sun stress. If you were wondering whether to pack your umbrella, don’t—rain is still at 0%. For the day, expect a high of 32 °C under mostly cloudy skies, dew-hugging humidity of 81%, and a gentler 6 mph breeze. UV levels spike to 8, so slather on sunscreen if venturing outside mid-day.

Quick Weather-Ready 

  • Today: 27 °C (Feels 32 °C), mostly cloudy, UV 8
  • Monday: Warm and cloudy, high 33 °C, UV 3
  • AQI: Moderate (PM10 102)
  • Heads-up: Possible low-pressure system forming near Bay of Bengal by August 13

Delhi Weather On Monday: Cloudy with a Soft Glow

Delhiers will greet Monday, August 11, under an overcast sky—and a touch warmer air. Expect the mercury to climb to 33 °C, with a minimum around 28 °C. Humidity dips to a slightly breathable 72%, and west winds pick up to 9 mph. Your umbrella stays tucked away, with only a 10% chance of rain. The UV index calms down to 3, giving you more freedom to step out sans sunburn. The day strikes a fine balance—warm, cloudy, and low-risk for sun or showers.

Looking Ahead: Monsoon Teases and Bay of Bengal Buzz

A low-pressure area might brew in the northwest Bay of Bengal by August 13, potentially signaling a weather shift that might reach Delhi. Over the last 24 hours, Delhi felt north-westerly breezes at 10 km/h, gusting to 20 km/h, hinting at nature’s looming plans. Keep an eye on the sky—or the airport update—if you’re tracking travel plans or rain expectations beyond midweek.

Air Quality Alert: Moderate, But Watch for Sensitive Folks

Delhi’s air quality shows PM10 at 102, placing it in the Moderate category. That means the air is generally okay, but people with respiratory sensitivities—like asthma or allergies—should remain mindful. Fit a mask if you venture outdoors, especially for long periods.

Also Read: Heavy Rain, Waterlogging, Flights Delayed: Delhi NCR Wakes Up With This 

Tags: Delhi weather todayrain

Delhi Weather Today: After Days Of Downpour And Waterlogging, Delhi’s Clouds Hover—Is More Rain On The Way?

