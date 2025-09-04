LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Weather Update: Delhi NCR Faces Heavy Rainfall And Flood-Like Situation

Delhi-NCR witnessed continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Meteorologists attributed the showers to a cyclonic circulation, western disturbance, and monsoon trough near Delhi.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 4, 2025 06:25:15 IST

The national capital Delhi and NCR continue to face heavy rainfall, causing severe waterlogging and traffic jams across several areas. Roads remain blocked due to flooding, and residents struggle throughout the day with long delays.

According to weather reports, the rainfall in Delhi-NCR over the last two days occurred due to three main reasons. A cyclonic circulation remained active near Haryana and Rajasthan, a western disturbance moved across the northern hills, and the monsoon trough settled close to Delhi-NCR. These factors combined to bring intense rainfall and flooding in the region.

Skymet Weather Senior Meteorologist Dr. Mahesh Palawat explained that the three weather systems triggered the continuous rainfall in Delhi-NCR. He confirmed that all three systems would remain effective for the next 24 hours, but the intensity and spread of rainfall would gradually reduce. As per his forecast, rainfall will slow down, and humid heat will return to the capital region. This indicates that residents should prepare for a shift in weather conditions soon. The recent showers have already affected daily life, disrupted traffic, and forced authorities to monitor the situation closely.

IMD Predicts Shift in Monsoon Activity

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that a new low-pressure area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal. This system is likely to move inland through Odisha on September 4 and then head towards central India. As a result, the monsoon trough will shift southwards, slowing rainfall activity in Delhi-NCR. 

Tags: delhi-ncrweather update

QUICK LINKS