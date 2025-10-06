LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain Today And Tomorrow, Temperature To Drop

Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain Today And Tomorrow, Temperature To Drop

Delhi is set to see light to moderate rain on Monday and Tuesday, with IMD issuing a yellow alert. The showers will bring down maximum temps from 34°C to 28°C and minimums to around 20°C by Wednesday, marking an early cooling trend this October.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Temperatures Set to Dip This Week (Photo: ANI)
IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Temperatures Set to Dip This Week (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 6, 2025 03:38:11 IST

Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain Today And Tomorrow, Temperature To Drop

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate showers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday and Tuesday, as a strong western disturbance covers northwest India. Both days have been put on yellow alert, cautioning people about rain and a temperature drop.

According to IMD, Delhi’s maximum temperature, which stood at 34.1°C on Sunday, is expected to fall to around 28°C on Monday. The minimum temperature, recorded at 24.2°C (two degrees above normal), is also likely to drop to around 20°C by Wednesday as cold northwesterly winds set in.

October Rain Already in “Excess”

Delhi has already seen 51.8mm of rain at Safdarjung (the city’s base weather station) in the first five days of October over three times the monthly normal of 15.1mm. The city received no rain last October. With more showers forecasted this week, the total could come close to 100mm, and it would be among the wettest Octobers in recent history.

The year 2025 has witnessed above-average rainfall throughout most months. May was the record wettest at 186.4mm (six times average), June experienced 107.1mm (45% excess), and July recorded 259.3mm (24% above). August contributed 400.1mm, which is the highest for 15 years, and September had 136.1mm, just above average.

Effect on Air Quality and Comfort Levels

The rain is likely to cool Delhi weather and also reduce pollution levels temporarily. On Saturday, PM2.5 levels averaged about 65 µg/m³ slightly above the national safe level of 60 µg/m³ but well below the dangerous 200+ levels that are normally observed toward the end of October in previous years.

Humidity between 63% and 100% on Saturday recorded no rainfall. Maximum settled in the city at 34°C, while minimum reached 24.6°C- 2.3 degrees higher than the average.

People are encouraged to carry an umbrella and gear up for chilly mornings towards the end of the week as Delhi enters early winter.

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 3:38 AM IST
Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain Today And Tomorrow, Temperature To Drop

QUICK LINKS