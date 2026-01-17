LIVE TV
Delhi Shivers As Winter Deepens, Mercury Hits 4.3°C; Fog Grounds Flights, IMD Issues Alerts

Delhi Shivers As Winter Deepens, Mercury Hits 4.3°C; Fog Grounds Flights, IMD Issues Alerts

Delhi reeled under dense fog and a persistent cold wave as temperatures dipped sharply, disrupting flights. IMD issued alerts while forecasting slight relief with rising temperatures from January 19.

Delhi Weather Updates (Pic: ANI)
Delhi Weather Updates (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 17, 2026 07:30:56 IST

Delhi Shivers As Winter Deepens, Mercury Hits 4.3°C; Fog Grounds Flights, IMD Issues Alerts

Delhi Weather Updates: Capital was reminded in a harsh way that winter had not yet come to an end. The capital city was enveloped in thick fog on Saturday, which not only caused a significant reduction in visibility but also pushed people to reach for extra layers as icy winds swept through the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, warning that cold wave conditions and dense fog were likely to persist for some time.

The mercury continued to fall for the sixth consecutive day on January 16, with Delhi recording some of the lowest temperatures of the season. Early mornings turned bitterly cold, roads vanished into the fog, and the city remained gripped by a powerful winter spell that kept Delhi in a deep freeze longer than usual.

Minimum Temperatures Plunge Below Normal In Delhi NCR

The winter chill in Delhi intensified as minimum temperatures dipped below normal levels, with Safdarjung and Ayanagar recording 4.3°C, the coldest in the city. Palam and Lodhi Road were close behind, each registering a frigid 4.7°C. However, a slight thaw lies ahead. The IMD has predicted a 2–4°C rise in minimum temperatures over the next five days, offering some relief. The weather office stated, “Partly cloudy sky. Moderate fog at many places but dense fog at isolated places during morning hours.” Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 21°C–23°C, while nights will hover around 6°C–8°C. By January 17, minimum temperatures are likely to be near normal, though maximum temperatures may remain 1.6–3°C above average.

Orange Alert Issued For Neighbouring States

IMD has placed Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under an orange alert for dense fog, cold day and cold wave conditions.

According to IMD:

“Cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh on January 16 & 17; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on January 16; East Uttar Pradesh on January 17 & 18.”

Low Visibility Grounds Flights At IGI Airport

  • Dense fog blanketed the national capital in the early morning hours, sharply reducing visibility.

  • At 6:30 AM, visibility at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport dropped to just 350 metres.

  • The poor visibility led to multiple flight delays.

  • Airport operations continued under CAT III conditions to ensure flight safety.

What Is The fresh western disturbance, And hHw Will It Affect Delhi and Northwest India?

A fresh western disturbance is set to affect Northwest India from January 19, bringing a noticeable change in weather conditions. The IMD said the system is likely to raise minimum temperatures in Delhi by 1.6–3°C above normal on January 19 and 20, offering a brief reprieve from the prolonged cold wave. The shift is expected to ease the severity of winter nights, even as the region continues to experience typical seasonal weather changes.

(With Inputs From ANI)
First published on: Jan 17, 2026 7:30 AM IST
QUICK LINKS