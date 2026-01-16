GRAP Stage 3 Curbs Reimposed In Delhi-NCR As AQI Shoots Up To 600, Air Quality Falls In ‘Very Poor’ Category

GRAP Stage 3: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) re-imposed Stage 3 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) throughout the entire National Capital Region (NCR) as the air quality dropped rapidly from ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi reached up to 600 in some places due to the weather being stagnant, low wind, and emissions from vehicles and industries rising. This decision was made after a temporary lifting earlier in January when the AQI was around 236, but the recent spikes made it imperative to act instantly.​

Key Restrictions Under GRAP Stage 3

The purpose of the Stage 3 restrictions is to quickly get the emissions from construction, vehicles, and industries down to the targeted level.​

There is a complete ban on all non-essential construction, demolition, stone-crushing, and mining operations, except for critical infrastructure like railway and metro projects.​

The limitation on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (LMVs) in Delhi and some NCR districts, and the prohibition on interstate trucks except for those carrying essential goods.

For students up to Class 5, Hybrid/online classes; 50% office attendance; no open burning or fireworks.​​

Reasons for Pollution Rise

The pollutants were held close to the ground by calm winds, which were made worse by winter inversion, car exhaust, and burning of biomass. The AQI readings indicated places like ITI Shahdra had 385-451, and without intervention, the forecasts predict the situation will persist.​

Expected Impact and Monitoring

CAQM calls for strict enforcement, dust control, and public compliance in order to avoid escalation to Stage 4. Agencies monitor every day using CPCB data, and if the AQI falls below 400, there is a possibility of revocation. Residents in Greater Noida and NCR are advised to minimize outdoor activities and to wear masks.

