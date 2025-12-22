Delhi Weather Updates: Dense Fog Hits The Capital – Keep Your Fog Lamps On; Here’s Everything You Should Know Before Travelling

Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Alert Across Northern and Eastern India

Brace yourselves, commuters! IMD has said that there will be dense to very dense fog over the area of East Uttar Pradesh until 23 December at night and in the morning, and over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and North Madhya Pradesh until 22 December. Also, Bihar, Jharkhand, and a part of Odisha might suffer from very dense fog conditions till 24 December, respectively.

Through all this, Delhi is experiencing tough weather along with heavy pollution, very poor AQI, and thick fog that are all together making the capital a real challenge for visibility. No speeding, turn on those fog lamps, and keep yourself posted, getting around the city is no less than a foggy adventure!

Delhi’s Atmosphere Quality Gets To The Level Of ‘Very Poor’

The air quality in the national capital was on Sunday classified in the ‘very poor’ category, during which there was a considerable combination of thick smog and moderate fog, which drastically reduced visibility and affected daily activities. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 377, with some areas marked by even more dangerous conditions.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, 16 of the 40 monitoring stations were in the ‘severe’ category for air quality, while the others recorded ‘very poor’ levels. The AQI classification ranges from 0–50 (‘good’) to 401–500 (‘severe’), pointing to the fact that the caution range for residents is considerable.

Visibility and Fog Impact

IMD reported significant visibility drops across major transit hubs:

Palam: Lowest visibility at 300 meters due to moderate fog (10 pm–12:30 am IST), improving to 600 meters before dropping to 350 meters, with easterly-southeasterly winds at 7 km/h.

Lowest visibility at 300 meters due to moderate fog (10 pm–12:30 am IST), improving to 600 meters before dropping to 350 meters, with easterly-southeasterly winds at 7 km/h. Safdarjung: Visibility fell to 200 meters in moderate fog (1:30 am–2:30 am IST), gradually improving to 500 meters by 5:30 am.

Visibility fell to 200 meters in moderate fog (1:30 am–2:30 am IST), gradually improving to 500 meters by 5:30 am. The minimum temperature settled at 9.4°C, 1.3°C above the season’s average; maximum temperature was 18.1°C, with humidity at 100% at 5:30 pm.

IMD Forecast for Tomorrow: The weather department expects similar conditions next week. Residents can anticipate moderate fog on Monday morning, with temperatures ranging between 9°C and 21°C.

Travel Chaos And Government Action Amid Delhi’s Foggy Blues

Attention, Delhi commuters! Your daily travel experience is being transformed into an adventure of slow motion because of the dense fog mixed with the bad air quality. The haze, or, to be more precise, the haze, has impacted all modes of transportation: roads, rails, and even flights. Authorities are issuing recommendations for the public to drive with extra caution, switch on the fog lights, avoid high beams, and keep watching local weather forecasts.

On the other hand, the government is taking drastic actions as a part of GRAP Stage IV by stopping all non-essential construction work, restricting the entry of certain diesel vehicles, and increasing the enforcement of pollution control measures.

Nevertheless, the fog has become a visibility enemy as it is also preventing the dispersal of pollutants, thus making every inhalation and every walk difficult. So, get ready for the trip, keep your senses sharpened, and move through the smoky and misty streets carefully, Delhi’s weather is challenging both patience and skill!

(With Inputs)

