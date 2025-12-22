LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein case 2025 latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar Epstein case 2025 latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar Epstein case 2025 latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar Epstein case 2025 latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein case 2025 latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar Epstein case 2025 latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar Epstein case 2025 latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar Epstein case 2025 latest news Bangladesh mob violence ACC Christian Negre Lagnajita Chakraborty AC train ticket prices javed akhtar
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Weather Updates: Dense Fog Hits The Capital – Keep Your Fog Lamps On; Here’s Everything You Should Know Before Travelling

Delhi Weather Updates: Dense Fog Hits The Capital – Keep Your Fog Lamps On; Here’s Everything You Should Know Before Travelling

Delhi Weather Update: Dense fog and severe air pollution hit Delhi and northern India, reducing visibility, disrupting travel, and prompting GRAP Stage IV measures. Commuters urged to stay cautious and follow weather updates.

Delhi Weather Updates (Pic: Reuters)
Delhi Weather Updates (Pic: Reuters)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 22, 2025 00:32:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Weather Updates: Dense Fog Hits The Capital – Keep Your Fog Lamps On; Here’s Everything You Should Know Before Travelling

Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Alert Across Northern and Eastern India

Brace yourselves, commuters! IMD has said that there will be dense to very dense fog over the area of East Uttar Pradesh until 23 December at night and in the morning, and over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and North Madhya Pradesh until 22 December. Also, Bihar, Jharkhand, and a part of Odisha might suffer from very dense fog conditions till 24 December, respectively.

You Might Be Interested In

Through all this, Delhi is experiencing tough weather along with heavy pollution, very poor AQI, and thick fog that are all together making the capital a real challenge for visibility. No speeding, turn on those fog lamps, and keep yourself posted, getting around the city is no less than a foggy adventure!

Delhi’s Atmosphere Quality Gets To The Level Of ‘Very Poor’

The air quality in the national capital was on Sunday classified in the ‘very poor’ category, during which there was a considerable combination of thick smog and moderate fog, which drastically reduced visibility and affected daily activities. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 377, with some areas marked by even more dangerous conditions.

You Might Be Interested In

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, 16 of the 40 monitoring stations were in the ‘severe’ category for air quality, while the others recorded ‘very poor’ levels. The AQI classification ranges from 0–50 (‘good’) to 401–500 (‘severe’), pointing to the fact that the caution range for residents is considerable.

Visibility and Fog Impact

IMD reported significant visibility drops across major transit hubs:

  • Palam: Lowest visibility at 300 meters due to moderate fog (10 pm–12:30 am IST), improving to 600 meters before dropping to 350 meters, with easterly-southeasterly winds at 7 km/h.
  • Safdarjung: Visibility fell to 200 meters in moderate fog (1:30 am–2:30 am IST), gradually improving to 500 meters by 5:30 am.
  • The minimum temperature settled at 9.4°C, 1.3°C above the season’s average; maximum temperature was 18.1°C, with humidity at 100% at 5:30 pm.
  • IMD Forecast for Tomorrow: The weather department expects similar conditions next week. Residents can anticipate moderate fog on Monday morning, with temperatures ranging between 9°C and 21°C.

Travel Chaos And Government Action Amid Delhi’s Foggy Blues

Attention, Delhi commuters! Your daily travel experience is being transformed into an adventure of slow motion because of the dense fog mixed with the bad air quality. The haze, or, to be more precise, the haze, has impacted all modes of transportation: roads, rails, and even flights. Authorities are issuing recommendations for the public to drive with extra caution, switch on the fog lights, avoid high beams, and keep watching local weather forecasts.

On the other hand, the government is taking drastic actions as a part of GRAP Stage IV by stopping all non-essential construction work, restricting the entry of certain diesel vehicles, and increasing the enforcement of pollution control measures.

Nevertheless, the fog has become a visibility enemy as it is also preventing the dispersal of pollutants, thus making every inhalation and every walk difficult. So, get ready for the trip, keep your senses sharpened, and move through the smoky and misty streets carefully, Delhi’s weather is challenging both patience and skill!

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Delhi Airport Assault: Pilot Denies ‘Passenger Dispute,’ Alleges Casteist Remarks…

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 12:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: AQI very poorDelhi Air QualityDelhi fogDelhi smogdense fog alertGRAP Stage IVnorthern India weathertravel disruption Delhivisibility warning

RELATED News

Dipu Chandra Das Lynching: What Happened Outside Bangladesh High Commission In Delhi? MEA Clarifies Tension

UP BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary Defends SIR Amid Opposition Criticism: ‘We Do Not Run Away From…’

Caught On CCTV: Amid Payal Gaming MMS Chaos, Leaked Video Of Young Couple’s Sexual Act On Ghaziabad-Meerut Train Goes Viral, Investigation Awaits

Will Telangana Soon Have A Strict Hate Speech Law? CM Revanth Reddy’s Plan Explained As His Christmas Remark Sparks Row

President Droupadi Murmu Clears VB-G RAM G Bill, New Law to Replace MGNREGA With A Promise Of 125 Days of Rural Work

LATEST NEWS

Project Sunrise: $112 Billion Plan To Rebuild Gaza With Rafah, Luxury Resorts, And Smart City Ambitions; US Role Clarified, “$60B Claim Fake News”

Top Upcoming IPOs To Watch In India In 2026: Reliance Jio, PhonePe, SBI Mutual Fund, NSE IPO, Zepto And Many Other

What’s Actually Happening In David Beckham’s Family? Brooklyn And Nicola’s Fallout Revealed Through Instagram Blocks, Missed Milestones, And Social Media Silence

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner: Kalyan Padala Scripts History As First Commoner Champion, Lifts Trophy With ₹35 Lakh

Gujarat Shocker: Stabbing, Locked Room, Sleeping Pills, Why Did a Teen Allegedly Conspire to Kill Her Father With The Help of Her Lover? Chilling Details Inside

Is Trump’s $170 Billion Immigration Crackdown In 2026 A Bold Move Or A Political Miscalculation Ahead Of Midterm Elections?

U-19 Asia Cup Final: Will Ayush Mhatre Be Heavily Fined After His On-Field Outburst With Pak Bowler Ali Raza Sparks Disciplinary Buzz?

Days After Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mobbed By Fans At Hyderabad Launch Event; Netizens Call Chaos ‘Pathetic’ | Watch Video

Epstein Case Controversy: What Is The Viral File 468? Why Was Trump, Melania And Maxwell Photo Removed From Justice Department Website, Explained

Red Thread On Wrist, Alleged Links With RAW: Hindu Rickshaw Puller Gets Brutally Beaten By Mob In Bangladesh Days After Dipu Chandra Das Killing

Delhi Weather Updates: Dense Fog Hits The Capital – Keep Your Fog Lamps On; Here’s Everything You Should Know Before Travelling

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Weather Updates: Dense Fog Hits The Capital – Keep Your Fog Lamps On; Here’s Everything You Should Know Before Travelling

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Weather Updates: Dense Fog Hits The Capital – Keep Your Fog Lamps On; Here’s Everything You Should Know Before Travelling
Delhi Weather Updates: Dense Fog Hits The Capital – Keep Your Fog Lamps On; Here’s Everything You Should Know Before Travelling
Delhi Weather Updates: Dense Fog Hits The Capital – Keep Your Fog Lamps On; Here’s Everything You Should Know Before Travelling
Delhi Weather Updates: Dense Fog Hits The Capital – Keep Your Fog Lamps On; Here’s Everything You Should Know Before Travelling

QUICK LINKS