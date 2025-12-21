LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Airport Assault: Pilot Denies 'Passenger Dispute,' Alleges Casteist Remarks And Threats To Female Family Members

Delhi Airport Assault: Pilot Denies ‘Passenger Dispute,’ Alleges Casteist Remarks And Threats To Female Family Members

Delhi Airport incident: Air India Express pilot Virender Sejwal denies passenger dispute, alleges casteist remarks and threats to female family members. Both parties resolved matter voluntarily; pilot grounded pending investigation.

Pilot Alleges Casteist Remarks, Threats to Family; Passenger Claims Assault. (Photo: X)
Pilot Alleges Casteist Remarks, Threats to Family; Passenger Claims Assault. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 21, 2025 15:40:01 IST

Delhi Airport Assault: Pilot Denies ‘Passenger Dispute,’ Alleges Casteist Remarks And Threats To Female Family Members

An Air India Express pilot, Captain Virender Sejwal, accused of physically assaulting a passenger at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, has responded to the allegations, claiming the incident has been misrepresented as a “pilot versus passenger” dispute.

A law firm representing Captain Sejwal issued a statement saying the matter was a personal confrontation between two passengers and had no connection to his professional duties.

Pilot Calls Incident “Personal Matter,” Denies Professional Conflict

According to the statement, Captain Sejwal was traveling as a passenger and was not on flight duty. “It was a purely personal matter between two passengers,” the statement said, adding that social media outrage was based on an “one-sided, incomplete misrepresentation of facts.”

The statement also alleged that Mr. Ankit Dewan, the complainant, selectively presented facts to create a false narrative, wrongly implying a professional conflict to sensationalize a settled issue.

Allegations of Casteist Remarks and Threats Against Family

Captain Sejwal’s statement further claimed that casteist remarks were directed at him and “absolutely unfathomable threats” were made against female members of his family, including a child.

“Mr. Dewan initiated the confrontation by verbally abusing the pilot without provocation and continued using abusive, degrading, and threatening language even after being asked to stop,” the statement added.

Passenger Alleges Physical Assault at Terminal 1

Ankit Dewan, who was traveling with his wife and four-month-old daughter, alleged that Captain Sejwal physically assaulted him at the airport. Dewan said the incident began when he objected to staff cutting the security queue ahead of him.

“Capt. Virender, who himself was cutting the queue, asked me if I was ‘anpadh’ (uneducated) and couldn’t read the signs,” Dewan claimed on X, describing the scuffle that left him bleeding. Dewan also alleged delayed emergency aid and negligence by CISF personnel.

Pilot Claims Voluntary Resolution, No Coercion

Captain Sejwal’s statement said the matter was resolved in the presence of CISF officials, with both parties signing a statement confirming they did not wish to pursue legal action. The pilot denied any coercion in obtaining the statement, emphasizing that the CISF confirmed their officers acted promptly.

“The incident has no connection with Air India Express or my professional duties. Attempts to associate the airline are unwarranted and appear aimed solely at gaining social media attention,” the statement added.

Air India Express Grounds Pilot Pending Investigation

Air India Express has confirmed the allegation and said Captain Sejwal has been removed from official duties pending an internal inquiry. The airline stated: “Appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry.”

The Centre had earlier directed the airline to immediately ground the pilot following the public outcry over the incident.

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 3:40 PM IST
Delhi Airport Assault: Pilot Denies 'Passenger Dispute,' Alleges Casteist Remarks And Threats To Female Family Members

QUICK LINKS