‘Deprived Us Of The Opportunity To Deliberate Upon Several Matters….’: Rajyasabha Dy Chairman Harivansh On The Adjournment Of the Rajya Sabha’s 268th Session

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, on Thursday, expressed disappointment over the disruptions that marred the proceedings of the House in the Monsoon Session during his valedictory address. The 268th Session of the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, with Deputy Chairman Harivansh regretting that repeated disruptions deprived the House of meaningful discussion on various matters of public importance during the Monsoon Session.

“Despite the best efforts of the Chair to facilitate meaningful and disruption-free discussions on the listed business, this Session was regrettably marred by repeated disruptions, leading to frequent adjournments. This not only resulted in the loss of precious parliamentary time but also deprived us of the opportunity to deliberate upon several matters of public importance,” said Harivansh.

Despite efforts to facilitate meaningful discussions, the session saw frequent adjournments, resulting in a loss of precious parliamentary time. The session’s productivity stood at 38.88%, with the House functioning for only 41 hours and 15 minutes. Members had the opportunity to raise 285 questions, 285 Zero Hour submissions, and 285 special mentions, but only a fraction could be taken up.

“Overall, the House functioned for only 41 hours and 15 minutes. The productivity of this Session stood at a disappointing 38.88 per cent, something that calls for serious introspection. Members had the opportunity to raise 285 Questions, 285 zero-hour submissions, and 285 Special Mentions. However, only 14 Questions, 7 zero-hour submissions, and 61 Special Mentions could be taken up. While these contributions are of value, they represent only a fraction of what this august House is capable of achieving when it functions to its full potential,” said the Dy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 21. It was repeatedly disrupted by Opposition members who demanded discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. 15 government bills were passed or returned during the session. A special discussion was held on Operation Sindoor, a decisive action taken in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, with 64 members participating over two days.

“During the Session, as many as 15 Government Bills were passed or returned.

The House also held a special discussion on India’s strong, successful, and decisive Operation Sindoor, undertaken in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam a matter of great national importance. The discussion saw the participation of 64 Members over two days and was replied to by the Hon’ble Minister of Home Affairs,” said Harivansh. During the Monsoon Session, the Minister of Commerce and Industry made a suo motu statement on India-US bilateral trade, providing insights into India’s expanding economic engagement.

“The House also benefited from a suo motu statement by the Hon’ble Minister of Commerce and Industry on India-US Bilateral Trade, which provided valuable insights into India’s expanding economic engagement,” said Harivansh. In addition, the House was duly apprised of the vacancy in the office of the Vice-President of India. The Election Commission has announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election will take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day. The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while withdrawals can be made until August 25. The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21 citing health reasons.

The Deputy Chairman also bade farewell to six Members from Tamil Nadu, who completed their term on July 24, 2025. “I hope the lessons of this session will guide us towards more constructive and purposeful deliberations in the future,” he said. The Deputy Chairman expressed sincere appreciation for the Panel of Vice-Chairpersons, Secretary-General, and the entire team of officers for their cooperation and dedicated efforts. He also extended warm greetings and best wishes to all members on the forthcoming festivals, including Ganesh Chaturthi, Milad-un-Nabi, Onam, Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali.

(EXCEPT FOR THE HEADLINE, NOTHING HAS BEEN EDITED BY THE NEWSX TEAM, WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)