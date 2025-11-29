DGCA Halts A320 Operations Amid Airbus Software Update Alert

Airbus A320: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a stringent airworthiness directive restricting the operation of several Airbus aircraft models after safety concerns emerged over a recent software update issued by the manufacturer.

Mandatory Compliance Order Issued

In the directive, Assistant Director (Airworthiness) Nishikant Sharma stated that no aircraft falling under the specified category can be operated unless it fully complies with the required mandatory modifications and airworthiness directives. The order emphasises that all operators must ensure immediate corrective action before deploying the affected aircraft for commercial flights.

Large Segment Of Airbus A320 Family Affected

The directive covers a long list of Airbus aircraft- including A319, A320 and A321 variants spanning both CEO and NEO models. The affected types include:

A319-111/112/113/114/115/131/132/133/151N/153N/171N/173N

A320-211/212/214/215/216/231/232/233/251N/252N/253N/271N/272N/273N

A321-211/212/213/231/232/251N/252N/253N/251NX/252NX/253NX/271N/272N/271NX/272NX

Airbus recently directed urgent repairs and inspections for thousands of A320-family aircraft worldwide after an incident revealed a potential “solar radiation risk” that could corrupt data vital to flight control systems.

The company estimates that nearly 6,000 aircraft globally may require immediate checks and updates.

Airbus, EASA Move To Implement Emergency Measures

Airbus said it has identified a significant number of in-service A320 aircraft that may be impacted by the issue. The manufacturer has issued an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT), recommending immediate software and hardware protection measures across global fleets.

These steps are expected to be formalized in an Emergency Airworthiness Directive by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), ensuring uniform action across all operators.

Indian Airlines Brace For Delays, Fleet Adjustments

The directive is likely to cause disruptions across domestic routes, as major Indian carriers Air India and IndiGo prepare for possible schedule changes.

Air India, in a statement on X, acknowledged the directive and said the required software and hardware realignment would impact part of its A320 fleet.

#UPDATE At Air India, safety is top priority. Following EASA and Airbus directives for a mandatory software and hardware realignment on A320 family aircraft worldwide, our engineers have been working round-the-clock to complete the task at the earliest. We have already completed… — Air India (@airindia) November 29, 2025

IndiGo, which operates one of the world’s largest A320 fleets, also confirmed active coordination with Airbus. An IndiGo spokesperson said the airline is taking all measures to minimise passenger disruption while ensuring complete adherence to safety protocols.

The airline further stated, “Safety remains our top priority, and we regret any inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation.”

ALSO READ: Airbus A320 Safety Alert: DGCA Orders Immediate Inspections Across A318–A321 Fleet