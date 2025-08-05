Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Skeletal Remains, Saree Found At New Location Near Ste No. 11

In another significant development in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) found skeletal remains and saree on Monday, August 4, 2025 near spot 11, close to the Nethravathi river as per The News Minute. The SIT team is now digging at the 11th spot. As reported in The News Minute, the whistleblower (former sanitation worker) had requested the SIT to alter the site of the planned excavation. Originally, the SIT had planned to dig at the 11th identified site on Monday. However, the team shifted focus based on the complainant’s request. Excavation has been continued at spot 11.

RTI’s activist claims in the Dharmasthala mass burial case

Many significant developments have been reported in the Dharmasthala mass burial case since its inception. Apart from the discovery of the skeletal remains at some sites, an allegation by a RTI activist Jayanth has also dominated the headlines. As reported in an exclusive India Today report, a query has revealed that Belthangady police deleted all entries from the Unnatural Death Register (UDR) between 2000 and 2015. According to India Today, this period coincides with the multiple allegations of unreported and suspicious deaths. RTI activist Jayanth has also filed a formal complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Jayanth claims to have witnessed the illegal burial of a young girl’s body. He also alleges that the legal protocols were blatantly violated and that several officials were present at the time.

What is known to date about the whistleblower in the Dharmasthala mass burial case?

According to the India Today report, the whistleblower in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, is a former sanitation worker. The sanitation worker alleged that he was forced to bury and cremate bodies of women and minors. He also alleged that many of these bodies between 1998 and 2014 in Dharmasthala, showed signs of sexual assault. While appearing at the Intelligence Bureau office in Mallikatte, the whistleblower had worn a black mask to conceal his identity. The investigating officer Jitendra Kumar Dayama had recorded his statement.

Also read: Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: RTI Activist Alleges Blatant Violation Of The Legal Protocols