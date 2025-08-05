Home > India > Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Skeletal Remains, Saree Found At New Location Near Ste No. 11

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Skeletal Remains, Saree Found At New Location Near Ste No. 11

In another significant development in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) found skeletal remains and saree on Monday, August 4, 2025 near spot 11, close to the Nethravathi river as per The News Minute.

dead body representative image
dead body representative image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 5, 2025 09:07:44 IST

In another significant development in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) found skeletal remains and saree on Monday, August 4, 2025 near spot 11, close to the Nethravathi river as per The News Minute. The SIT team is now digging at the 11th spot. As reported in The News Minute, the whistleblower (former sanitation worker) had requested the SIT to alter the site of the planned excavation. Originally, the SIT had planned to dig at the 11th identified site on Monday. However, the team shifted focus based on the complainant’s request. Excavation has been continued at spot 11.

RTI’s activist claims in the Dharmasthala mass burial case

Many significant developments have been reported in the Dharmasthala mass burial case since its inception. Apart from the discovery of the skeletal remains at some sites, an allegation by a RTI activist Jayanth has also dominated the headlines. As reported in an exclusive India Today report, a query has revealed that Belthangady police deleted all entries from the Unnatural Death Register (UDR) between 2000 and 2015. According to India Today, this period coincides with the multiple allegations of unreported and suspicious deaths. RTI activist Jayanth has also filed a formal complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Jayanth claims to have witnessed the illegal burial of a young girl’s body. He also alleges that the legal protocols were blatantly violated and that several officials were present at the time. 

What is known to date about the whistleblower in the Dharmasthala mass burial case?

According to the India Today report, the whistleblower in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, is a former sanitation worker. The sanitation worker alleged that he was forced to bury and cremate bodies of women and minors. He also alleged that many of these bodies between 1998 and 2014 in Dharmasthala, showed signs of sexual assault. While appearing at the Intelligence Bureau office in Mallikatte, the whistleblower had worn a black mask to conceal his identity. The investigating officer Jitendra Kumar Dayama had recorded his statement.

Also read: Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: RTI Activist Alleges Blatant Violation Of The Legal Protocols

Tags: Dharmasthala 11th siteDharmasthala Mass Burial CaseDharmasthala mass burial case whistleblower

RELATED News

Six Years Of Abrogation Of Article 370, How Did Home Minister Amit Shah Manage To Take This Big Step
Heavy Rain In Uttarakhand, Lord Shiva Statue Completely Submerged In Water
Abhishek Banerjee Chosen TMC’s Parliamentary Leader In Lok Sabha, Aims At 2026 West Bengal Elections
UP Flood: Schools Closed In Varanasi On Aug 6, About 84000 Affected In State
Dummy Bomb Goes Undetected In Security Drill At Red Fort, 7 Police Personnel Suspended

LATEST NEWS

Disney Drops Dwayne Johnson Deepfake in ‘Moana’ and AI-Generated Soldier in ‘Tron: Ares’ Over Publicity Concerns
WWE Announces Additional Raw And SmackDown Dates For Upcoming Shows
Stock Market Today: Market Meltdown? Sensex Trumbles 72 Points And Nifty Fall Below 24,700 Amid Trump’s Shocking Tariff Threat!
Section 144 Imposed In Pakistan’s Rawalpindi: Is Imran Khan’s PTI Planning Something Big?
WWE’s Paris Explosion: Three Gold Belts On The Line
Legendary Singer Jane Morgan, Voice of ‘Fascination’ And Ed Sullivan Favorite, Passes Away Peacefully At 101
From Sharing Screens to Taking Center Stage: Kajol’s Journey from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Maa
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Orders Full Occupation Of Gaza To Pressure Hamas Over Hostages
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Skeletal Remains, Saree Found At New Location Near Ste No. 11
Sharon Stone Says She And Michael Douglas Had A Big Fight Before She Got Her Role In ‘Basic Instinct’
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Skeletal Remains, Saree Found At New Location Near Ste No. 11

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Skeletal Remains, Saree Found At New Location Near Ste No. 11

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Skeletal Remains, Saree Found At New Location Near Ste No. 11
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Skeletal Remains, Saree Found At New Location Near Ste No. 11
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Skeletal Remains, Saree Found At New Location Near Ste No. 11
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: Skeletal Remains, Saree Found At New Location Near Ste No. 11

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?