Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: RTI Activist Alleges Blatant Violation Of The Legal Protocols

A shocking revelation has been unearthed in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, according to an India Today exclusive report. According to the report, a query has revealed that Belthangady police deleted all entries from the Unnatural Death Register (UDR) between 2000 and 2015. As per India Today, this period coincides with the multiple allegations of unreported and suspicious deaths. RTI activist Jayanth has also filed a formal complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Jayanth claims to have witnessed the illegal burial of a young girl’s body. He also alleges that the legal protocols were blatantly violated and that several officials were present at the time.

The whistleblower in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, according to the India Today report, is a former sanitation worker.

What is known to date about the whistleblower in the Dharmasthala mass burial case?

The sanitation worker alleged that he was forced to bury and cremate bodies of women and minors. He also alleged that many of these bodies between 1998 and 2014 in Dharmasthala, showed signs of sexual assault. While appearing at the Intelligence Bureau office in Mallikatte, the whistleblower had worn a black mask to conceal his identity. The investigating officer Jitendra Kumar Dayama had recorded his statement.

IPS Officer Soumyalatha Steps Down From The SIT Team

There had been many important developments since the start of the Dharmasthala mass burial case. IPS officer Soumyalatha, who was part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged mass burials and sexual assaults in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala, has resigned from the team. This development was confirmed by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. According to an ANI report, the Karnataka home minister had a conversation with the reporters on July 24, 2025. Mr Parameshwara had confirmed that he was not officially informed about it.

Also read: Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: SIT Discovers Skeltal Remains At The Sixth Site