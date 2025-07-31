Home > India > Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: SIT Discovers Skeltal Remains At The Sixth Site

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: SIT Discovers Skeltal Remains At The Sixth Site

The Special Investigation Team discovered partial skeletal remains of a body on July 31, 2025 in the sixth of the 13 sites according to The Hindu.

Dead body representative image
Dead body representative image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 31, 2025 19:54:28 IST

A major development has been reported in the Dharmasthala mass burial case. The Special Investigation Team discovered partial skeletal remains of a body on July 31, 2025 in the sixth of the 13 sites according to The Hindu. The remains were identified by the 50-year-old complainant in Dharmasthala, who had complaint about the alleged illegal burial of bodies in Dharmasthala. According to the SIT officials, they have not found a skull at the sixth site, but have discovered about 15 bones and a few of them have broken.

Who is the whistleblower in the Dharmasthala mass burial case?

The whistleblower in the Dharmasthala mass burial case is a former sanitation worker, according to the India Today report. The sanitation worker alleged that he was forced to bury and cremate bodies of women and minors, many showing signs of assault, between 1998 and 2014 in Dharmasthala. While appearing Intelligence Bureau office in Mallikatte, the whistleblower had worn a black mask to conceal his identity. The investigating officer Jitendra Kumar Dayama had recorded his statement. 

IPS Officer Soumyalatha Steps Down From The SIT Team

Since the start of the Dharmasthala mass burial case, there had been many significant developments. IPS officer Soumyalatha was part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged mass burials and sexual assaults in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala, has resigned from the team. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed this development. 

As per an ANI report, the home minister had a conversation with the reporters on July 24, 2025 and said that he was not officially informed about it. The home minister, however, unofficially said that he has come to know that she has written a letter about stepping down from the team. According to Parameshwara said, an IPS officer Soumyalatha has cited personal reasons for stepping away and has unofficially informed about her decision. The Home Minister concluded saying that the IPS officer will be replaced.

Also read: Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: IPS Officer Soumyalatha Steps Down From The SIT Team

Tags: Dharmasthala Mass Burial CaseDharmasthala mass burial case whistleblowerDharmasthala mass burial SIT

RELATED News

Malegaon Blast Acquittals Trigger Sharp Political Reactions: Owaisi Slams Verdict, Raja Singh Hails
From Red Zones To Growth Zones: How Chhattisgarh Is Quietly Powering India’s Next Industrial Revolution
Bihar Draft Electoral Rolls Tomorrow, Find Direct Link To Check Names
Everybody knows India’s economy is dead, except PM, FM: Rahul
Mock Drill Mayhem In Delhi-NCR: Sirens, Evacuations, And Real Preparedness In Mega DDMA Drill On August 1

LATEST NEWS

Tata Motors To Acquire Iveco: Is This the Birth Of A New Global Auto Giant?
Dan Ndoye Joins Nottingham Forest On 5-Year Deal In Club-Record €45m Move
Bigg Boss 19 Teaser Out: Salman Khan Brings A New Twist With ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ For More Drama And Fun!
Sourav Ganguly Urges Calm Over Gautam Gambhir-Lee Fortis Verbal Exchange Before Final Test, Says ‘Too Much’
Smart, Green, Trackless: Pakistan Launches South Asia’s First Solar-Powered Metro in Lahore
Kumar Dharmasena’s ‘Bat Signal’ Sparks Cheating Claims in IND vs ENG Test, Fans Allege He Helped England
Adani Enterprises Posts Strong Q1 FY26 Results: Is the Company Shifting Focus To Green Energy & Next-Gen Infra?
Mangaluru Dancer Breaks Records With 170-Hour Bharatanatyam Dance Marathon
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: SIT Discovers Skeltal Remains At The Sixth Site
Swedish Terrorist Sentenced to Life for Burning Jordanian Pilot Alive
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: SIT Discovers Skeltal Remains At The Sixth Site

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: SIT Discovers Skeltal Remains At The Sixth Site

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: SIT Discovers Skeltal Remains At The Sixth Site
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: SIT Discovers Skeltal Remains At The Sixth Site
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: SIT Discovers Skeltal Remains At The Sixth Site
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: SIT Discovers Skeltal Remains At The Sixth Site

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?