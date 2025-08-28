LIVE TV
Home > India > Did Nikki Bhati Really Die In A Cylinder Blast? Her 'Dying Statement' Raises Questions

Did Nikki Bhati Really Die In A Cylinder Blast? Her ‘Dying Statement’ Raises Questions

In her dying statement, Greater Noida’s Nikki Bhati claimed a cylinder blast caused her burns. Police later ruled it out, finding a thinner bottle and lighter. Her son and sister allege she was set ablaze by in-laws over dowry demands.

In her last words, Nikki Bhati spoke of a cylinder blast but police say evidence points to murder over dowry. (Photo: ANI)
In her last words, Nikki Bhati spoke of a cylinder blast but police say evidence points to murder over dowry. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 28, 2025 08:03:22 IST

In a dramatic turn to the purported dowry death of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati, police authorities on Wednesday stated that in her “dying declaration,” the victim herself stated she had burnt herself due to a cylinder explosion while cooking. Investigators, however, subsequently eliminated any such accident and found evidence pointing towards Nikki being intentionally set ablaze by her in-laws.

According to police and hospital authorities, Nikki’s statement was recorded in her medico-legal certificate (MLC No. 703), which noted: “burn at home, due to blast of cooking cylinder.” She was brought in critical condition to a local hospital by her husband’s relative, Devendra, around 6 pm. Doctors said she repeated that she was hurt during a kitchen accident.

But police sources think that Nikki might have also wilfully hidden the truth in her dying declaration to save her young sister, Kanchan, who is wedded into the same family. “She might not have wished anyone to be arrested and worried about her sister’s life ahead,” quoted Kasna station house officer (SHO) Dharmendra Shukla.

Son’s Testimony Contradicts Dying Declaration

Despite the dying declaration, Nikki’s son told reporters that he witnessed his father, Vipin Bhati, and grandmother assaulting and setting his mother on fire. “They poured something on my mother, slapped her, and set her ablaze with a lighter,” the child said. Viral videos from the incident also show Nikki being dragged by her hair and later limping in flames.

Dowry Harassment Angle Emerges

Kanchan, Nikki’s older sister and sister-in-law through marriage, recorded the episode on her smartphone. She charged that Nikki was harassed for dowry incessantly, with the family insisting on ₹36 lakh despite receiving a car. “They tortured both of us. On Thursday, they slapped her and set her ablaze. I could not save her,” she told the police.

Investigators later ruled out the cylinder blast theory, confirming that Nikki’s kitchen was intact. Instead, an empty thinner bottle and lighter were recovered from the house, now key evidence in the case. Forensic examination is underway. Nikki’s autopsy confirmed death due to severe burn injuries.

Police also said Nikki’s family initially resisted a post-mortem but agreed after being persuaded by officers. Her death is now being probed as a case of dowry harassment and murder.

Tags: Dowry Murder caseGreater Noida murder caseNikki Bhati

