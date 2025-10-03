LIVE TV
Did Pakistan Downed 15 Indian Fighter Jets? Watch IAF Chief AP Singh Humorous Answer, Says 'Manohar Kahaniya..'

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh dismissed Pakistan’s claims of downing IAF aircraft during Operation Sindoor, calling them “Manohar Kahaniyan”. Speaking at the 93rd Air Force Day in Delhi, he said Pakistan spread false stories to mislead its people. Singh confirmed that India destroyed four to five Pakistani fighter jets, damaged airbases, radars, command centres, and a missile system.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 3, 2025 16:56:52 IST

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Friday dismissed Pakistan’s claims of shooting down IAF aircraft during Operation Sindoor. Speaking at the 93rd Air Force Day in Delhi, Singh said Pakistan’s version is nothing but “Manohar Kahaniyan” (fascinating tales).

He stated that Pakistan created the story to mislead its people and protect its reputation. The IAF chief said, “If they think they shot down 15 of my jets, let them believe it. They can remove those aircraft from my inventory when they fight again.”

India targeted Pakistani bases in Operation Sindoor

Air Chief Marshal Singh confirmed that the IAF destroyed four to five Pakistani fighter jets, including US-made F-16s and Chinese-made JF-17s, during Operation Sindoor. He added that the IAF struck several Pakistani airbases and damaged radars, command centres, runways, hangars, and a surface-to-air missile system. Singh also said that a C-130-class aircraft and possibly a high-value surveillance aircraft were hit. He noted that Pakistan failed to show any evidence of Indian jets being destroyed, while India presented proof of successful strikes.

The IAF chief highlighted that Operation Sindoor included a historic long-range missile strike of over 300 kilometres. He stated that this strike likely hit an Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system or another important aircraft. Singh said, “Our advanced surface-to-air missiles prevented Pakistan from operating even inside its own territory within a certain range.” He emphasised that the operation proved the strength of India’s precision-strike capability and limited Pakistan’s military actions during the conflict.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 after the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir’s Baisaran tourist meadow killed 29 people, most of them tourists, on April 22. The IAF carried out precision strikes on terror camps inside Pakistan as part of the operation. Singh described Operation Sindoor as a major milestone in India’s military history and said it demonstrated strong coordination and readiness of the armed forces.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 4:56 PM IST
QUICK LINKS