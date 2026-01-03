‘Did Strange Things’: Himachal Student Accused Professor For Sexual Misconduct, Chilling Video Surfaces On Internet Before Her Death | WATCH

Himachal: A 19-year-old college student died during treatment in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala on December 26, allegedly after being subjected to ragging by senior students and sexual harassment by a professor. The case has triggered outrage after a purported hospital video of the student surfaced online, in which she described the abuse she claimed to have endured.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan confirmed that a case has been registered and said all allegations are being thoroughly investigated. “Medical records, video evidence, and statements of all concerned are being examined,” he said.

Allegations By Family, Case Registered

The case was filed following a complaint by the student’s father, who alleged that his daughter was assaulted by three senior students, identified as Harshita, Aakriti, and Komolika, and sexually harassed by a college professor, Ashok Kumar. He claimed the professor subjected her to obscene acts and intimidation.

Police said the student’s health deteriorated after the alleged physical, mental, and sexual harassment. She was later shifted to Ludhiana for treatment, where she died on December 26.

Hospital Video Sparks Outrage

The incident drew wider attention after a video, reportedly recorded while the student was hospitalised, circulated on social media. In the video, the student accused the professor of indecent behaviour, mental harassment, and repeatedly troubling her after she objected to his actions.

When asked to identify the professor, she named him and alleged inappropriate touching and disturbing conduct. The video has since become a key piece of evidence in the investigation.

19 year old Pallavi lost her life after fighting for more than 2 months. She was a victim of brutal ragging by her own college girls and even a professor. The fear in her voice says everything. Even today our education system has failed to end ragging. #pallavi pic.twitter.com/t5YAtA2pG6 — Gopal Verma 🇮🇳 (@GopalvermaEng) January 3, 2026

Legal Action And Probe Underway

Police have registered a case under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009.

The accused professor has denied all allegations, claiming the student was not enrolled under him in the current academic session. Some faculty members have reportedly come out in his support.

Student’s Academic History

Preliminary findings indicate that the student enrolled in the college in 2024 and allegedly faced ragging during her first year. She failed her BA first-year examination and stopped attending classes after the results were declared in July 2025. Her name was removed from the college rolls in August.

Police said she later approached the college again seeking readmission and was informed that she would need to clear re-evaluation or re-enrol in the first year.

UGC Sets Up Fact-Finding Panel

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken serious note of the incident and announced the formation of a fact-finding committee. Emphasising that student safety is paramount, the UGC said strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

“Culprits will not be spared, and stringent action will follow,” UGC officials said.

