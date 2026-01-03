IMD Weather Updates: Brace For Chilly Days And Hazy Mornings As IMD Issues Cold Wave, Dense Fog Alert Across India

IMD Weather Update: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Grip Multiple States

Winter isn’t over yet, and it is surely making us feel its presence. The period between January 3 and 8, 2026, will be characterized by extreme cold and dense fog remaining in several states, making the mornings foggy and nights extra cold. Due to the dropping visibility and the further lowering of temperatures, the India Meteorological Department has issued warnings. Get ready for delayed commutes, extended coffee breaks, and piles of woolen clothing being worn. It is the peak of winter, and the weather will still be marked by extremely cold mornings and nights.

Planning to go out early? Then drive slowly and keep yourself warm, and remember, this is winter hitting its peak in terms of drama.