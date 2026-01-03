LIVE TV
Home > India > IMD Weather Updates: Brace For Chilly Days And Hazy Mornings As IMD Issues Cold Wave, Dense Fog Alert Across India

Weather Updates: IMD has issued cold wave and dense fog warnings across multiple states as winter peaks. Poor visibility, freezing temperatures, and deteriorating air quality are likely to disrupt daily life.

IMD Weather Updates (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 3, 2026 07:49:07 IST

IMD Weather Update: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Grip Multiple States

Winter isn’t over yet, and it is surely making us feel its presence. The period between January 3 and 8, 2026, will be characterized by extreme cold and dense fog remaining in several states, making the mornings foggy and nights extra cold. Due to the dropping visibility and the further lowering of temperatures, the India Meteorological Department has issued warnings. Get ready for delayed commutes, extended coffee breaks, and piles of woolen clothing being worn. It is the peak of winter, and the weather will still be marked by extremely cold mornings and nights.

Planning to go out early? Then drive slowly and keep yourself warm, and remember, this is winter hitting its peak in terms of drama.

Weather Update: Dense Fog Warning Across North And East India

  • IMD has warned of dense fog during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh until January 7.
  • Low visibility conditions are likely over West and East Uttar Pradesh from January 5 to 9.

Isolated foggy pockets expected till January 6 over:

  • Odisha
  • Jammu division
  • North Madhya Pradesh

Similar foggy conditions may prevail over:

  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Uttarakhand
  • Assam
  • Meghalaya
  • Nagaland
  • Manipur
  • Mizoram
  • Tripura
  • Rajasthan
  • Chhattisgarh
  • West Bengal
  • Sikkim
  • Jharkhand
  • Arunachal Pradesh
  • Bihar

Delhi Chokes On Poor AQI As Dense Fog Threatens To Slow Morning Commutes

Winter has decided to be stubborn for sure. The IMD forecasts that ground frost will appear in some specific areas of Uttarakhand and Meghalaya on January 2 and 3, marking the beginning of an icy period. On the other hand, the air quality in Delhi has already fallen to the ‘poor’ category, with the AQI recorded at 222 at 6 am on January 3. Moreover, it is expected that the air quality will remain ‘very poor’ till January 5. Besides this, there is a yellow alert for dense morning fog on January 3 and 4, which could make your commute feel like a slow-motion film. The temperatures are also not helping, with the minimum expected to be 6–8°C. Are you going out early? Wear warm clothes, drink that extra coffee, and get ready, winter is still in control of the situation.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 7:49 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS