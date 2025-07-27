Home > India > Did The Tamil Nadu Teen Die After Watching Alleged Juice Only Diet On YouTube? What Do We Know

Did The Tamil Nadu Teen Die After Watching Alleged Juice Only Diet On YouTube? What Do We Know

A 17 year old boy in Tamil Nadu died after following a fruit juice only diet plan as described by his family.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 27, 2025 09:24:00 IST

A 17-year-old boy Saktheeswaran hailing Colachel in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district died of suspected suffocation at his residence on July 24, 2025, Thursday, according to an India Today report. Saktheeswaran’s family has linked his death to a fruit juice only diet plan he had been following for the last three months. His family described him as healthy and active and following the self-imposed fruit juice-only diet. According to the reports, he was inspired by a video he watched on YouTube. Saktheeswaran’s family told doctors and police that he had not consulted any medical or nutritional expert before undertaking the drastic dietary change. 

What happened on July 24, 2025, Thursday?

A report published in The CSR Journal said that Saktheeswaran aim to improve his physique through exercise and the dietary changes. On July 24, 2025, he suddenly complained of difficulty in breathing and collapsed at home. Saktheeswaran was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Doctors have suspected asphyxiation as a possible cause but a post-mortem report is awaited for the confirmation. Saktheeswaran had completed his intermediate education and was further preparing to join an engineering college. 

Why juice only diet is not good for health?

According to a NDTV report, the juice diet lack important nutrients, leads to blood sugar spike, slows the metabolism and also causes digestive issues. Juice cleanse is a diet that involves consuming only juices from vegetables and fruits according to Medical News Today. People surviving on juice only diet may suffer from protein and fat deficiency. Both proteins and fats are crucial for a person’s physical health, healing and brain function. Some claim that the juice only diet help in weight loss and removing toxins, but there is insufficient evidence to support the benefits of juice only diets.

Also read: This Filmmaker’s Shocking Weight Loss Transformation Goes Viral- Check Out His Diet Secrets

Tags: Boy died juice only dietJuice only dietTamil Nadu boy death

RELATED News

Six Killed In Massive Stampede In Temple In Haridwar: Report
Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Central India And West Coast Till July 31 – Check State-Wise Forecast
Viral Video | Bengaluru Jewellery Shop Robbery Caught On CCTV, Armed Robbers Escape With Gold Worth ₹18 Lakh In 30 Seconds
What Is Nipah Virus? Kerala On High Alert After Fresh Case Sparks Public Health Concerns
Your July 27 Horoscope: Small Signs, Quiet Shifts, and What the Stars Are Saying Today

LATEST NEWS

Hrithik Roshan Is Getting Rs. 20 Crore Less Than Jr. NTR For War 2 But His Profit-Sharing Deal With YRF Will Change The Game
Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule Out: When is The India vs Pakistan Match?
Women’s Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England, Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch
Online Ludo Scam: Religion Conversion Racket Bursts Involving Pakistani Link
India vs Pakistan In Asia Cup: Mohammad Azharuddin Slams BCCI’s Decision
Premier League Summer Series: Manchester United Defeats West Ham 2-1
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Trailer Released: Action-Packed Spy Thriller Gets Thumbs Up From Fans
Johnny Depp And Alice Cooper Honour Ozzy Osbourne With Emotional Performance At London’s O2 Arena
Can Rishabh Pant Overcome Injury And Bat On Day 5 of IND vs ENG Test?
K-Drama S Line’s Explosive Ending Explained, Will There Be A Season 2?
Did The Tamil Nadu Teen Die After Watching Alleged Juice Only Diet On YouTube? What Do We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did The Tamil Nadu Teen Die After Watching Alleged Juice Only Diet On YouTube? What Do We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did The Tamil Nadu Teen Die After Watching Alleged Juice Only Diet On YouTube? What Do We Know
Did The Tamil Nadu Teen Die After Watching Alleged Juice Only Diet On YouTube? What Do We Know
Did The Tamil Nadu Teen Die After Watching Alleged Juice Only Diet On YouTube? What Do We Know
Did The Tamil Nadu Teen Die After Watching Alleged Juice Only Diet On YouTube? What Do We Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?