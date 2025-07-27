Did The Tamil Nadu Teen Die After Watching Alleged Juice Only Diet On YouTube? What Do We Know

A 17-year-old boy Saktheeswaran hailing Colachel in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district died of suspected suffocation at his residence on July 24, 2025, Thursday, according to an India Today report. Saktheeswaran’s family has linked his death to a fruit juice only diet plan he had been following for the last three months. His family described him as healthy and active and following the self-imposed fruit juice-only diet. According to the reports, he was inspired by a video he watched on YouTube. Saktheeswaran’s family told doctors and police that he had not consulted any medical or nutritional expert before undertaking the drastic dietary change.

What happened on July 24, 2025, Thursday?

A report published in The CSR Journal said that Saktheeswaran aim to improve his physique through exercise and the dietary changes. On July 24, 2025, he suddenly complained of difficulty in breathing and collapsed at home. Saktheeswaran was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Doctors have suspected asphyxiation as a possible cause but a post-mortem report is awaited for the confirmation. Saktheeswaran had completed his intermediate education and was further preparing to join an engineering college.

Why juice only diet is not good for health?

According to a NDTV report, the juice diet lack important nutrients, leads to blood sugar spike, slows the metabolism and also causes digestive issues. Juice cleanse is a diet that involves consuming only juices from vegetables and fruits according to Medical News Today. People surviving on juice only diet may suffer from protein and fat deficiency. Both proteins and fats are crucial for a person’s physical health, healing and brain function. Some claim that the juice only diet help in weight loss and removing toxins, but there is insufficient evidence to support the benefits of juice only diets.

