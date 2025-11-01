Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence After Khalistani Group Threatens Him For Touching Amitabh Bachchan’s Feet, Says…

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has become the target of a Khalistani group after a recent appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 (KBC). The controversy erupted after a promotional clip from the show, aired on October 31, showed Dosanjh touching host Amitabh Bachchan’s feet as a mark of respect.

Following the video’s release, the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) accused Dosanjh of insulting the Sikh community. SFJ’s chief, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, claimed Bachchan was linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and threatened to disrupt Dosanjh’s concert in Australia scheduled for November 1.

In response, Dosanjh took to Instagram to share a brief but meaningful message. Without mentioning SFJ directly, he clarified that his visit to the show was not for self-promotion but to raise awareness about flood relief in Punjab.

Posting in Punjabi, he wrote, “Na Mai Kisey Film Di Promotion Lai Geya c, Na Kisey Ganey Di Promotion Lai. Punjab Floods Lai Geya C..Ke National Level Te Gal Hove.. Te Loki Donate kar Sakan.”

The message translates to, “I didn’t go there to promote any film or song. I went for the Punjab floods so that the issue could be discussed nationally and people could donate.”

Dosanjh’s appearance on the show aimed to highlight the plight of flood-affected communities in Punjab and encourage nationwide support.

However, SFJ issued a statement accusing Bachchan of using inflammatory language during the 1984 riots, claiming he had incited violence with the slogan “Khoon Ka Badla Khoon (Blood for Blood).” The group said Dosanjh’s gesture of respect was an “insult to every victim, widow, and orphan” of the tragedy.

As of now, Dosanjh has not issued any further comment on the threats. The singer, known for balancing his film and music career, is currently on his Aura Tour and continues to perform internationally despite the controversy.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Under Security Scanner: Central Agencies Assess Risk Post-Diljit Dosanjh Meeting Amid Khalistani Threats