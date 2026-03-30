‘DNA Mistake Ho Jayega’: Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal Passes Controversial Remark On Inter-Caste Marriage At International Jat Parliament Meerut

The International Jat Parliament was organised in Meerut, UP on 29th March 2026 to showcase the community’s collective strength and political influence as popular political faces including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Former Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan, and Nagaur MP and RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal participated in the event.
The event was organised to show strength and political influence of the community in the region and strength the Jatt community on economic and education parameters but instead of that the event turned into a casteist show as Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal took the stage.
Beniwal’s comments about love and inter-caste marriages were neither just unconstitutional nor just conservation, but they were also deeply regressive. Beniwal is a popular voice in the Parliament who takes a strong stand of issues and counters the government for their policies, but such old-school patriarchal comments from him on a public platform reveal his true ideology.
Hanuman Beniwal claim that people should marry in their caste because marrying out the caste have negative impact of DNA. He not only ignores science but also tries to justify social exclusion through pseudo-scientific terminology to validate personal pride.
He further stated that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is here because he shares the same DNA. He also criticizes people of his community who allow for love and inter caste marriage and suggests those who have done the love marriage “by mistake” should migrate to some other place and detach themself from the community and society.
While Hanuman Beniwal was delivering his speech Punjab CM and former BJP MP and Union Minister were sitting on the stage and enjoying the casteist address of Nagaur MP.
The event was organised to inaugurate the statue of Maharaja Surajmal. Beniwal also warns former Union Minister on removal of ‘Jatt’ word from the Statue by the BJP government.
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Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
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