Dog Feeders Attacked In Delhi NCR After Supreme Court Ruling On Stray Dogs

Dog feeders across Delhi and NCR are facing violent attacks after the recent Supreme Court order on stray dogs. Feeders said that the attacks have left them injured and traumatised. The confusion created by the ruling has escalated vigilante actions by residents.

In Gurugram’s Sector 28, 29-year-old feeder Prashanto Samanpa suffered severe back injuries after a resident beat him with a wooden stick. A video showed Samanpa carrying buckets, likely with food for dogs, on a two-wheeler. While he was on the phone, a resident attacked him. The video of the incident spread quickly on social media.

Dog Feeders Share Accounts of Brutal Attacks

Prashanto Samanpa described his condition after the attack. “I was beaten really hard on my back, and the doctor said that I have gotten a bone injury. I have been lying like this for the past two days. The injury and the fear I have in my mind has taken away all the energy from my body,” he said. Samanpa also said that the attacker threatened to kill him for feeding the dogs.

Supreme Court Order Sparks Confusion

The Supreme Court revised its earlier ruling and allowed dog feeding only at designated spots. Many residents opposed open feeding of stray dogs, saying it violates the law. Animal activists claimed that the ruling itself is unclear. Maneka Gandhi, politician and animal rights activist, said, “There is confusion between the first and the second pronouncements. Then, there are also two parts in the second ruling. The first part says that you cannot feed dogs in public places, and the second part says that you can only feed them where there are boards for feeding. So, legally you can feed anywhere until the boards are put up.”

Paschim Vihar Woman Attacked While Feeding Dogs

On Wednesday night, Neeti Khattar from Paschim Vihar also faced a violent attack. A video showed a man punching her face, while another video captured her shirt soaked in blood. “He hit me and my husband in the face really hard. He had a metal rink or a bangle on and he threatened us. I have faced a lot of verbal insults for feeding dogs, but this is the worst that has ever happened to me. The physical pain and mental trauma is unlike anything else. Now I am scared that this person can harm my family in future,” she said.

Police Reject Harassment Allegations

Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Delhi, Abhishek Dhania dismissed Sharma’s allegations. “There was a dog who had bit a child, and some force may have been used in trying to save the child. The rest is a made up story, and as per the enquiries conducted, nothing like that happened,” he said. However, animal feeders across the city stated that harassment and threats have increased since the Supreme Court order. The unclear ruling has given rise to conflicts between residents and feeders in many residential societies and public areas.

Faridabad Feeder Reports Three Years of Harassment

Divya Nayak from Sector 86 in Faridabad said she has faced harassment for three years. She said the situation worsened after the Supreme Court ruling. “People have surrounded me with sticks when I’m feeding the dogs, the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) members have surrounded my house, the plants from my balcony have been stolen, and after the ruling, I am constantly being filmed,” Nayak said. She also said that her RWA fined her for feeding dogs. On August 31, Nayak filed a detailed complaint about harassment. Faridabad police said they will investigate if offences are found in her complaint.

Activists Demand Quick Action From Authorities

Maneka Gandhi said the confusion in the order will continue if the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) does not act quickly. “The municipality and the Delhi government have to speed up work, because the longer they take, the more this confusion will continue. I have told the commissioner of police that if this is not stopped, incidents like the one in Paschim Vihar will occur everyday.” The MCD earlier said it will put up feeding boards within a month. An MCD sub-committee member confirmed that inspectors have started identifying suitable feeding areas in their zones.

Despite repeated attacks, many feeders said they will not stop feeding dogs. “A 110% I will continue feeding them. If this attack was done to make me stop, then I will see it as a challenge. To stop would be to betray all the others who are experiencing the same,” said Neeti Khattar. Other feeders in Delhi and NCR echoed the same view, saying that the violence will not prevent them from carrying on their responsibility toward stray animals, even as the confusion around the Supreme Court order continues.

