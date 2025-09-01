Idiots, When You Use Google Translator…: Mahua Moitra Responds To FIR Filed Over Behead Remark On Amit Shah, Schools Idioms In Video, Watch

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday posted a video on X in response to the FIR filed by Chhattisgarh Police against her. She wrote: “Idioms are not for idiots. For those asking – here’s my reaction. @CG_Police you just got a slap in the face from HC for last fake case you filed & withdrew it with your tail between your legs. Stop listening to BJP Masters – you will only get egg on your face.” Moitra said her comments on the Union Home Minister had been wrongly interpreted, and she explained the context in her video.

Moitra Explains Context of Her Remarks

In her video, Mahua Moitra spoke about the June 2024 Lok Sabha election results. She said, “Abki baar 400 paar fell flat on its face and the foreign media reported that the results only 240 seat was a slap in the face for Narendra Modi. So now did the BJP claim really fall flat on its face? No.

Did someone go and slap the Honorable PM Modi? No. These are what in the English language are called idioms.” Moitra added that her use of idiomatic expressions had been misunderstood and misrepresented in the FIR.

— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 31, 2025

Moitra Defines Idioms and Their Use In Politics

Moitra explained how idioms work and why they should not be taken literally. She said, “When you say heads will roll, it refers to when kings used to cut the heads of people who were disobedient, and when the head is cut it starts rolling. A beheaded head can only roll. So you really do not cut someone’s head off. It is an idiom and a metaphor for accountability.” She then added, “In Bengali we say matha kata jawa (to lose face), or lojjaye matha kata jacche (so ashamed that one could cut their head). This is an idiom.”

Reaction to FIR and Chhattisgarh Police

Moitra said the FIR filed against her was based on a wrong translation. She explained, “For Chhattisgarh police, SP Raipur this is for you – I said math akete table e (head kept on the table), which is very different from what you have written in the FIR – gala kaat diya (slit the throat). When you use Google Translator from Bengali to English and English to Hindi, this happens.” She concluded, “Haven’t you learnt your lesson? Every time you fight me you lose and will come back. So take your FIRs and keep it where the sun doesn’t shine.”

What Is The Controversy About?

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra created a major controversy with her remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

— Dibakar Dutta (দিবাকর দত্ত) (@dibakardutta_) August 29, 2025

She declared that Amit Shah “must be beheaded” and that his head should be placed on a table for display. Moitra made these statements while addressing the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants entering Indian territory, sparking strong reactions across political circles.

