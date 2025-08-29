Mahua Moitra Calls To Behead Amit Shah Because…

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra created a major controversy with her remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She declared that Amit Shah “must be beheaded” and that his head should be placed on a table for display. Moitra made these statements while addressing the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants entering Indian territory, sparking strong reactions across political circles.

Mahua Moitra calls for beheading of Amit Shah over ‘failure’ to stop illegal immigration “I am asking if there is no one to protect our borders and people from other nations are entering India in lakhs and crores…” “If they are eyeing our mothers and sisters…If they are… pic.twitter.com/ul1iZ3cU92 — Dibakar Dutta (দিবাকর দত্ত) (@dibakardutta_) August 29, 2025

Comments on Border Security and Infiltration

While speaking on illegal immigration, Mahua Moitra questioned the Union Home Ministry’s role. She said, “I am asking if there is no one to protect our borders and people from other nations are entering India in lakhs and crores…If they are eyeing our mothers and sisters…If they are taking over our land…At first, Amit Shah’s head must be chopped off and put on the table.” Her remarks attempted to highlight infiltration as a security failure of the central government.

Attack on Union Home Ministry

Moitra further continued her criticism of the Union Home Minister and his ministry. She said, “The Home Ministry and the Home Minister who cannot protect the borders of this country…The Prime Minister is himself saying that people from outside are coming here and preying on our mothers and sisters.” Her statements directly blamed the central leadership for the rising concerns over illegal immigration, particularly in border states like West Bengal.

Operation Pushback and Government Response

The controversy comes at a time when the Modi government has already launched ‘Operation Pushback’ to remove Rohingyas and illegal immigrants from Bangladesh who are living in India. Despite these measures, Moitra claimed that infiltration remains a major concern. She used her speech to argue that the responsibility for illegal entry lies entirely with the Union government and its agencies.

Mahua Moitra also criticized the Border Security Force (BSF) during her address. She said, “BSF is here. What is BSF doing? We (natives) remain fearful of the BSF. We do not see anyone infiltrating here (in Bengal).” Her comments suggested that BSF’s role in border security does not align with the ground realities faced by locals in West Bengal.

Must Read: Recalling India-Pakistan War 1971: When One Indian MiG-21 Took Down Two Pakistani Jets