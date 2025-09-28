LIVE TV
Home > India > Donald Trump Shown As Demon At West Bengal Durga Puja, Response To Betraying…

Donald Trump Shown As Demon At West Bengal Durga Puja, Response To Betraying…

A West Bengal Durga Puja committee sparks a social media storm with a Donald Trump ‘asura’ idol. Artist Asim Pal meticulously crafted the statue, highlighting rising India-US trade tensions. The idol, displayed at Khagra Crematorium Ghat, has drawn both amusement and criticism.

West Bengal Durga Puja features Donald Trump as demon idol, sparking viral reactions amid India-US trade tensions. Photos: X.
West Bengal Durga Puja features Donald Trump as demon idol, sparking viral reactions amid India-US trade tensions. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: September 28, 2025 12:59:10 IST

A Durga Puja committee in West Bengal has attracted widespread attention on social media for an unconventional theme this year – an ‘asura’ idol modelled after US President Donald Trump. A video circulating on Facebook showcases the intricate process behind the creation of the idol. The clip captures artist Asim Pal meticulously crafting the idol.

In the video, Pal is seen trimming the pale blonde hair of the statue with precision. A traditional Durga idol can also be seen in the background, highlighting the contrast between the revered goddess and the demon figure.

Why is Donald Trump Portrayed as Asura?

The idol is displayed at the Khagra Crematorium Ghat Durga Puja Committee. Organisers explained that the choice of Donald Trump’s likeness was a response to recent geopolitical and economic developments.

A committee spokesperson told Anandabazar.com, “this decision is in response to the 50 per cent tariff that Trump has imposed on us, and the visa policy he has implemented. Our Prime Minister considered Donald Trump a friend. Trump has betrayed him. That is why he has been shown as a demon.”

Social Media Reacts to Donald Trump’s Asura Potrayal

The video quickly went viral, eliciting mixed reactions from the public. Some social media users found the idol amusing, while others expressed concern over politicising a religious festival.

One viewer commented, “This is not right. Pujo is not a joke.”

Another wrote, “Durga Puja is becoming a form of entertainment these days. When we were young, we were scared of demons. Now, what we see is not worship, but just entertainment.”

Conversely, others found the idol humorous.

“Haha, this is too funny,” wrote one user, while another added, “Why is the statue better looking than the original piece?”

India-US Trade Relations

The display comes amid ongoing tensions between India and the US over tariffs. Officials from both nations recently discussed key bilateral trade matters.

A statement from India’s Commerce and Industries Ministry said, “both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.”

Tags: asuradonald trumpdurga puja 2025

Donald Trump Shown As Demon At West Bengal Durga Puja, Response To Betraying…

QUICK LINKS