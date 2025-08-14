Drink Spiked, Gang Raped By Collegue’s Acquaintance In House Party In Delhi, Threatened To Leak Video

In a bizzare incident, a case has been filed at a Delhi police station of an alleged brutal gang rape of a 24-year-old woman in Delhi on Sunday night. The woman is know to be an employee at Gurgaon based company and was invited to a house party by a male collegue. She reported to the police that she met her friend, another acquaintance, and two other men at the location. All of them allegedly consumed alcohol together until late night.

The woman told police that her drink was spiked during the party, making her semi-conscious. She alleged that the four men took her to a washroom and gang-raped her. Police said she also reported being beaten and filmed during the assault. According to her statement, the suspects threatened to upload the video on social media if she reported the incident. After the assault, the men allegedly dropped her outside her house and left the scene.

Medication, Counselling Follows

The woman contacted police after the incident. A woman officer attended her call, took her for medical examination, and informed her parents. She also received counselling. Police registered a case of rape and visited the Civil Lines property, but the accused were not found. Search teams are working to trace them. The incident comes days after heavy rain in the capital, but officials confirmed that investigations are progressing despite weather challenges.

Separate Case of Sexual Assault in Mundka

In another case reported on Monday, police said a 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Mundka by a man who promised to find her a job. The woman, who left Bengaluru to escape alleged domestic abuse, met the accused on a train. He reportedly helped her find a rented accommodation in Delhi. According to police, the man went to her accommodation on Sunday night and sexually assaulted her. She reported the matter to police after the accused left. A rape case has been registered, and police are searching for the man.

