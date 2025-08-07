Drone Didis Open Up At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: ‘We Got More Than We Ever Asked God For’

The capital city came alive today with stories of courage, resilience, and change as the We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards 2025 kicked off with an inspiring panel of women who are breaking barriers in India’s rural heartland, quite literally from the ground up.

Opening the day-long conclave was a powerful session featuring India’s very own “Drone Didis”, women from villages in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana who are using drone technology to revolutionize agriculture in their communities. The conversation was moderated by Devika Diwan, Senior Editor at NewsX, who guided the audience through the inspiring stories of Seema, Vimla Kumari, Neeraj, Manisha Kumari, and Ambika Rana.

The Rise of the Drone Didi

“These are women from rural areas who are using advanced technology like drones in farming. They are not only bringing change to agriculture but also earning a living,” said Devika Diwan as she welcomed them on stage. “When we hear about Drone Didis, it’s usually in reports or numbers. Today, we’re going to hear their stories in their own voices.”

The women are part of the Namo Drone Didi Yojana, a scheme launched by the central government to help 15,000 Self Help Groups (SHGs) run by women adopt drone technology in agriculture. Under the scheme, women are trained to operate and maintain drones to offer crop spraying services to farmers, earning income while contributing to more efficient farming practices.

Seema: From Housewife to Earning Drone Pilot

Seema shared how her life completely changed thanks to the scheme. “Before this, I was just a homemaker,” she said. “I had no knowledge about drones or what they even looked like. But thanks to the support from my husband and in-laws, I was able to attend training and become part of this journey.”

She trained at a university in Hyderabad and has since covered close to 200 acres using drones in the Tappal area, earning about ₹350–₹400 per acre. “I can now support my family financially,” she said, smiling proudly.

Neeraj: Breaking Traditions, Gaining Respect

For Neeraj, coming from a small village in Aligarh, the idea of stepping outside her home was in itself a big move. “People in our village ask questions when women go out alone. But when you start earning and supporting your family, those same people start respecting you,” she shared.

She’s a part of an NRLM Self Help Group and said learning to operate drones felt like an impossible task at first. “But I told myself , if this opportunity is coming, I can’t let it go.”

Manisha: Juggling Studies and Drones

Manisha Kumari, a master’s student in Psychology, is also one of the Drone Didis. “Being a girl from a backward village, people expect you to marry as soon as you finish school. But my parents supported me even though they’re not very educated themselves,” she said.

She received training in Manesar and later met Prime Minister Modi during a special session in Delhi. “I’m preparing for competitive exams while continuing drone work part-time. Young girls from my village come to me for guidance now. It feels great to inspire others.”

Vimla and Ambika: Leading by Example

Vimla Kumari, who once stitched cloth bags for ₹3 a piece, didn’t let failures stop her. “I failed my drone exam twice. But I asked for one more chance , and passed on the third try,” she said, beaming. She trained with nine men and was the only woman in her batch.

Today, she not only works as a Drone Didi but also supports 13,000 women through Self Help Groups and NGO work, helping them get financed under government schemes.

Ambika Rana, from Panchkula, juggles multiple roles, she runs a CSC centre, works as a beautician, and now, operates drones in hilly regions like Morni Hills. “I didn’t know what a drone was, but I always believed I could do anything I put my mind to,” she said. She completed her drone training in a single attempt and has sprayed nearly 100 acres across Haryana.

A Platform That Celebrates Real Stories

Closing the session, Devika Diwan thanked the women for sharing their experiences so openly. “You’ve not only inspired everyone here today, but you’ve also shown what real change looks like,” she said. “This is exactly why We Women Want exists , to give space to stories that need to be heard.”

As the applause filled the hall, it was clear these women had struck a chord, not just with their achievements, but with their honesty, strength, and spirit.

What to Expect at the Conclave

The conclave will continue through the day, bringing together 70 incredible women from across the country who have made a difference in fields like politics, entertainment, entrepreneurship, and social change.

Names like Shashi Tharoor, Dia Mirza, Rekha Gupta, Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Sunny Leone are expected to attend, offering their own insights into the evolving conversation around women’s rights and empowerment.

About ‘We Women Want’

We Women Want is a popular weekly show on NewsX that focuses on the real-life issues women face, from domestic violence and IVF to career challenges and relationships. It’s a platform that features not just success stories but also those who are still fighting their battles.

Lawyers, doctors, activists, and experts regularly appear on the show, helping women get the information, clarity, and support they need. Over time, it has evolved into much more than just a talk show, it’s now a safe space for women to speak up and be heard.

