Drugs Trafficking Bid Foiled in Manipur; Two Arrested, Arms Cache Seized in Separate Operation

A joint team of Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) foiled a major narcotics trafficking attempt and arrested two individuals with over two kilograms of suspected heroin on Friday.
The accused have been identified as Jenarul Mia (21), son of Janjali Mia, a resident of Shasani in Maldah district, West Bengal, and Deba Das (18), son of Lakshi Das, a resident of Ward No. 2, Bokajan Bazar in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.
According to officials, the team recovered two packets of suspected heroin weighing 2.066 kg from their possession. Two mobile phones and a motorcycle used in transporting the contraband were also seized. Police sources said the duo is currently being interrogated to trace the wider smuggling network.
In a separate development, security forces intensified search operations and area domination drives in vulnerable areas, leading to a significant recovery of arms and ammunition in Ngariyan Chingyang, Imphal East district.
The recovered items include:
One 12-bore double-barrel gun
One INSAS LMG magazine
One SLR rifle magazine
27 live rounds of 7.62 SLR rifle ammunition
20 live rounds of 7.62 mm AK rifle ammunition
Three live rounds of 9 mm ammunition
Three tear smoke shells
One tear smoke soft-nose shell
One 38 mm anti-riot cartridge with rubber bullet
One stun shell
17 empty cartridges of 7.62 mm caliber
31 empty cartridges of .303 rifle
Two empty cartridges of 12-bore
Authorities confirmed that the seizures are part of ongoing operations to curb illegal arms movement and ensure public safety across Manipur. The recovered contraband and arms have been taken into custody for further investigation.