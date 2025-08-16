LIVE TV
Home > India > Drugs Trafficking Bid Foiled in Manipur; Two Arrested, Arms Cache Seized in Separate Operation

A joint Manipur Police-CRPF team arrested two men with 2.06 kg of suspected heroin, phones, and a motorcycle. In a separate operation in Imphal East’s Ngariyan Chingyang, forces seized arms, ammo, and riot shells. Authorities said the busts aim to curb narcotics and illegal arms in Manipur.

The officials recovered two packets of suspected heroin from the accused

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Edited By: Nibir Deka
Published: August 16, 2025 09:48:00 IST

A joint team of Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) foiled a major narcotics trafficking attempt and arrested two individuals with over two kilograms of suspected heroin on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Jenarul Mia (21), son of Janjali Mia, a resident of Shasani in Maldah district, West Bengal, and Deba Das (18), son of Lakshi Das, a resident of Ward No. 2, Bokajan Bazar in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

According to officials, the team recovered two packets of suspected heroin weighing 2.066 kg from their possession. Two mobile phones and a motorcycle used in transporting the contraband were also seized. Police sources said the duo is currently being interrogated to trace the wider smuggling network.

In a separate development, security forces intensified search operations and area domination drives in vulnerable areas, leading to a significant recovery of arms and ammunition in Ngariyan Chingyang, Imphal East district.

The recovered items include:

One 12-bore double-barrel gun

One INSAS LMG magazine

One SLR rifle magazine

27 live rounds of 7.62 SLR rifle ammunition

20 live rounds of 7.62 mm AK rifle ammunition

Three live rounds of 9 mm ammunition

Three tear smoke shells

One tear smoke soft-nose shell

One 38 mm anti-riot cartridge with rubber bullet

One stun shell

17 empty cartridges of 7.62 mm caliber

31 empty cartridges of .303 rifle

Two empty cartridges of 12-bore

Authorities confirmed that the seizures are part of ongoing operations to curb illegal arms movement and ensure public safety across Manipur. The recovered contraband and arms have been taken into custody for further investigation.

Tags: manipur

