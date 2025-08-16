Dwarka Expressway, UER-II Delhi Opening Tomorrow: Know How You Will Be Able To Travel Noida-Delhi Airport In 20 minutes!

LIVE TV
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two major national highway projects in Delhi on August 17, 2025, Sunday which are the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit- (@narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit- (@narendramodi)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 16, 2025 21:44:59 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two major national highway projects in Delhi on August 17, 2025, Sunday which are the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway. The total cost of developing these projects is nearly Rs 11,000 crore and they have been developed under the comprehensive plan to decongest the national capital. These major national highway projects are expected to cut down the travel time as well taken by the commuters to reach the Indira Gandhi Airport from Noida. 

According to an India Today report, both these national highway projects are expected to cut travel time from Noida to the IGI Airport to just 20 minutes. Earlier, this journey took an hour and this new update comes as a huge respite to the passengers. The news agency PTI has reported that PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate four of the five packages of UER-II, along with phases three and four of the Dwarka Expressway around 12.30 PM on Sunday. 

Haryana section of the expressway is already operational

The Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway is already operational. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated this section in March 2024. Dwarka Expressway is India’s first expressway built on single pillars. It is equipped with multiple service roads and also underpasses to help in the traffic flow. The total length of the Dwarka Expressway is 29 kilometres and of this, 10.1 kilometres lie within Delhi, while the remaining 18.9 kilometres fall in Haryana. This expressway connects Mahipalpur in the capital to Kherki Daula in Gurugram.

What we know about the Urban Extension Road-II?

The UER-2 will serve as Delhi’s new ‘Outer Ring Road,’. The objective of the UER-2 is to improve connection between NCR cities. These include Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Ambala, Rohtak, Jind, and Bahadurgarh while offering direct airport connectivity to important parts of Delhi.

