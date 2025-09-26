E-Aadhaar App: Guideline To Update Your Phone Number, Address, Picture Using App

The government has taken a major step to simplify Aadhaar updates. Citizens no longer need to wait in long queues at Aadhaar Seva Kendras for minor corrections. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is developing a mobile application that will allow users to update personal details, including name, date of birth, and address, directly from their smartphones. Officials confirm that the app is on track for launch before the end of this year. This move aims to make Aadhaar management faster, more convenient, and accessible for millions of users across India.

e-Aadhaar App: A Digital Aadhaar Centre in Your Pocket

The upcoming e-Aadhaar app will allow users to manage key Aadhaar details without visiting a physical centre. The app will combine Artificial Intelligence with Face ID technology to ensure smooth and secure updates.

Starting November, citizens will only need to visit Aadhaar enrolment centres for biometric authentication, including fingerprint and iris scans. All other updates, from correcting names to changing addresses, can be done through the app. This development promises to reduce paperwork and save time, providing a modern solution for millions seeking hassle-free Aadhaar updates across the country.

Smarter Document Support for Hassle-Free Updates

The e-Aadhaar app introduces automatic document fetching, eliminating repeated uploads of identity proofs. Verified data will be pulled directly from government sources, including birth certificates, PAN cards, passports, driving licences, ration cards under PDS, MNREGA records, and electricity bills for address verification. This integration ensures secure and accurate updates while minimizing paperwork. By linking Aadhaar updates to official government databases, the app ensures efficiency and reduces errors. Citizens can now update their details with ease, making Aadhaar management simple, secure, and reliable without multiple visits to enrolment centres or handling multiple physical documents.

Aadhaar Good Governance Portal Enhances Transparency

In addition to the mobile app, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has launched the Aadhaar Good Governance Portal. The portal aims to speed up approvals for Aadhaar authentication requests while ensuring transparency. It provides real-time tracking of update requests and approvals, helping users monitor the status of their applications. By combining the app with this portal, the government ensures a streamlined, accountable, and user-friendly system. Together, these initiatives reflect a push toward digital governance, enabling citizens to manage their Aadhaar data efficiently and securely from anywhere in India.

