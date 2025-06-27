EAM Jaishankar Hails All-Party Delegation’s Unity On Global Outreach Against Terrorism

Hailing the all-party delegation that travelled to 33 different countries as part of India’s global outreach program following Operation Sindoor, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said it was a matter of “great pride” for him as the country’s interest was put first.

EAM Jaishankar mentioned that he witnessed unity among members of the multi-party delegations, who travelled across the globe and spoke in the “national interest.” He emphasized that India delivered a strong message to the world that terrorism is “not acceptable,” and if it continues, the nation has the “right” to defend itself.

“I have a great sense of pride when I see Parliamentary delegations led by Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule, Kanimozhi, Sanjay Jha, Jay Panda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Shrikant Shinde. When I see unity among all parties going out in the world, speaking in the national interest, giving the message that terrorism is not acceptable and if it continues, we deserve the right to defend ourselves… Every country they went to, they were told that the most impressive part was that all the parties stood united in representing the country. It was a great moment for us,” EAM Jaishankar told reporters in New Delhi.

Jaishankar also criticized the Congress party for the Emergency, stating that it happened because the interests of one family were placed ahead of the interests of the nation.

“The Emergency happened because the interest of a family was put ahead of the interests of the nation. Today, the interest of the nation is put first,” Jaishankar said.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, he questioned the credibility of those claiming to uphold the Constitution, while refusing to apologise for the Emergency. He said, “What respect can you see towards the Constitution by those who are still not apologising for the Emergency? Nothing happens by roaming around with a copy of the Constitution. It should be respected from the heart.”

EAM Jaishankar also addressed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. He explained that the strategic bloc was formed with the primary goal of countering terrorism.

Focusing on the Defence Ministers’ Meeting at the SCO summit, Jaishankar noted that during discussions on the outcome document, one country opposed the mention of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“The SCO was formed to fight terrorism. When Rajnath Singh went to the Defence Ministers’ Meeting and there was a discussion on the outcome document, one country said they do not want a reference to that,” he said.

Calling Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s stance “right,” Jaishankar confirmed that Singh expressed his unwillingness to sign the outcome document without the mention of terrorism.

“SCO runs with unanimity. Rajnath ji clearly said that if there is no mention of terrorism in the statement, we will not sign it,” Jaishankar added.

(With inputs from ANI)

