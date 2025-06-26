A Member Country Didn’t Want India’s Concerns on Terrorism Reflected: MEA As SCO Meet Ends Without Joint Statement

At the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Meeting held in China’s Qingdao, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on member countries to stand together to eliminate terrorism for regional safety and security as he laid out India’s policy. However, the meeting concluded without a joint communique as “one SCO member country did not want India’s concerns on terrorism reflected in the joint communique,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Every act of terrorism is criminal & unjustifiable,” Singh said, underscoring the necessity for a united action.

India Leads the Call With a Strong Message on Terrorism and Security

Addressing the Defence Ministers, SCO Secretary General, and other representatives, Singh stressed that terrorism and proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction in the hands of non-state actors pose a threat to peace and prosperity.

“Peace and prosperity cannot exist side by side with terrorism and proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction in the hands of non-state actors,” he said, adding, “We need to take firm actions”.

He also highlighted the necessity to hold accountable not only terrorists but their organisers, financiers and sponsors. The Defence Minister condemned states that provide safe havens to terrorists and employ cross-border terrorism as a policy instrument, asserting that “there should be no place for such double standards.”

Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Highlights India’s Stand Against Terrorism

Citing the Indian armed forces’ recent military action under Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, the Defence Minister outlined, “Victims were profiled on religious identity and then shot during the Pahalgam terror attack”, adding that The Resistance Front, a proxy of UN-listed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Zero tolerance for terrorism is what we have demonstrated through our actions. And that includes our right to defend ourselves,” he asserted. “Epicentres of terrorism are no longer safe and we will not hesitate to target them”.

Rajnath Singh Lauds SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure

Singh also highlighted the increasing radicalisation among young people and appreciated the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) for addressing this issue. He also stressed on the need to counter the abuse of technology by terrorists, including drones to smuggle weapons and narcotics.

The threats facing the world today — from cyberattacks to hybrid warfare — cut across borders, need to be addressed in an open, trusting and cooperative manner, he said.

SCO’s ‘Crucial Role During Geopolitical Uncertainty’

Highlighting the economic and demographic importance of SCO member nations that produce roughly 30 percent of the world’s GDP and are home to 40 percent of the world population, the Defence Minister further reflected on the need for collective responsibility towards creating a secure, safe and stable region.

Underlining that the decline of globalisation and diminishing strength of multilateral institutions have made it difficult to sustain peace and restore economies, he further said, “India believes that reformed multilateralism can help build cooperation to prevent conflict between countries by creating mechanisms for dialogue and collaboration”.

India’s Strengthening Relations with Central Asia and Afghanistan

Reiterating New Delhi’s commitment toward ensuring increased connectivity with Central Asia on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the SCO charter, Singh also emphasised the Centre’s policy favouring peace and stability in Afghanistan on the lines of humanitarian assistance and development. As Afghanistan’s largest regional development partner, India is continuing to implement capacity-building initiatives for the Afghans, he said.

Singh Reiterates India’s Vision of Regional Security and Development

Additionally, Singh also talked about pandemics, climate change and resource security, which he said require responsible cooperation, as he cited India’s initiative on Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure as an example of global cooperation.

He also reiterated India’s vision of regional security and development through SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

India-China Ties: Rajnath Singh Meets With Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun

Meanwhile, Singh also met with China’s Defence Minister Dong Jun on the sidelines of the SCO meeting, Xinhua News Agency reported. Stressing that India and China “cannot be moved away” as the two neighbours “have a long history of exchanges”, Singh reportedly said that India “does not seek conflict or confrontation” with China and is willing to “handle differences” with Beijing as New Delhi seeks to enhance exchanges and mutual trust, and promote the continued positive development of bilateral relations.

