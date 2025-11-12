East Delhi Horror: Man Rushed To Hospital After 16-Year-Old Boy High On Marijuana Stabs Him Over Refusal To Give Him ‘Bidi’

In a shocking incident from East Delhi, a 16-year-old boy, allegedly high on marijuana, attacked and stabbed a man after he refused to give him a bidi on Tuesday.

The incident surfaced on Monday morning when an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) team spotted a group of stray dogs gathered near the bushes along Noida Link Road. Upon inspection, officers discovered a man lying unconscious with multiple stab wounds to his chest and abdomen, police officials confirmed.

The police officer said, “In a fit of rage, the juvenile stabbed him multiple times and dumped him in the bushes before fleeing.”

The victim was later identified as Krishna Sahani, a resident of Delhi, and was immediately taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Police stated that prompt medical treatment helped save his life. After regaining consciousness, Sahani informed the police that he had been attacked by a boy after refusing to give him a bidi.

Police arrested the boy who stabbed Krishna Sahani from Sanjay Lake Garde while he was sleeping.

“He had been under the influence of ganja at the time of the incident. After an argument with Sahani, he fetched a knife from his house and attacked him with the intention to kill,” the officer said.

Following the arrest, police recovered a blood-stained knife from the accused, which is believed to have been used in the attack, an officer said. During interrogation, the 16-year-old confessed that he had dropped out of school after Class 8 and was a habitual drug user.

