“Nanga Marunga”: Bengaluru Man’s Clash With Auto Driver Goes Viral, Sparks Migrant Row

A viral video showing a heated confrontation between an auto driver and two passengers in Bengaluru has provoked wide online anger, with viewers criticizing the passenger’s language and conduct.

The clash reportedly began over the ride’s drop-off location. In the clip, a man speaking in Hindi is seen shouting at and abusing the auto driver, even threatening, “I will hit him naked.” When he notices the driver recording the exchange, he attempts to snatch the phone from his hand. The driver can be heard saying, “Wait, I will not talk now. Let the police come.” He also alleges that the man kicked his new auto during the altercation.

Later, Hulimavu police confirmed both parties were summoned to the station and an inquiry was carried out. An NCR (Non-Cognizable Report) has been registered in connection with the incident. The complaint copy states the passengers had booked a ride from BTM Layout to their residence; when the driver asked them to get off slightly before the drop-off point, they refused and allegedly said they would not pay unless dropped closer to their destination. After the driver eventually dropped them near the requested location, he reportedly abused the passengers for being migrants and tried to threaten them.

The video triggered strong reactions among local social media users. Many Kannadigas condemned the passenger’s behaviour and demanded strict action. One user commented: “You can clearly see from the video who is the aggressive one, but the poor auto driver spoke only Kannada.” Another wrote: “The auto driver was polite and spoke respectfully. But this man, speaking in Hindi and English, behaved arrogantly and even raised his hand against the driver without any reason. @BlrCityPolice should take strict action against such migrants.”

Some reactions raged, accusing migrants of causing problems: “Thanks for sharing the complaint copy publicly. Migrant menaces are increasing day by day. It’s becoming difficult for locals to adjust.” Many users, meanwhile, praised the driver’s restraint: “He should be taught a lesson. The auto driver was too patient.”

