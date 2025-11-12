LIVE TV
‘Was Yamraj Really On Leave?’ Brazilian Man Cheats Death As Speeding Car Falls Down Stairs In Shocking Viral Video

A Brazilian man narrowly escaped death when a speeding car flew off a staircase, missing him by mere inches. The shocking CCTV footage went viral, with viewers dubbing it the “Yamraj On Leave” case, as both the driver and pedestrian walked away unharmed in this miraculous escape.

Brazilian Man Cheats Death As Speeding Car Falls Down Stairs In Viral Video (Pc: X)
Brazilian Man Cheats Death As Speeding Car Falls Down Stairs In Viral Video (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 12, 2025 14:36:31 IST

A genuinely amazing occurrence took place in Brazil lately, making one think that in some instances, destiny has a humorous side or, to put it figuratively, someone in the sky was on a coffee break. In a way that looks like an ill-timed prank turned into a show, a Brazilian man was totally unhurt after a fast car jumped off a flight of stairs right next to him.

The person was just passing the building when the car out of control lost its grip and flew before landing on the steps, nearly hitting him up to what the surveillance video shows to be just inches. The sheer improbability of his survival was so impressive that many eyewitnesses and social media users have already labeled the incident the ‘Yamraj On Leave’ Case, an allusion to the Hindu god of death who, obviously, did not come for his victim that day.

Miraculous Escape And CCTV Evidence

The whole incident, which was pretty scary, was recorded by a security camera and it made the local story known around the world very quickly. The video shows a person walking on the street, totally unaware of the fast and furious action that was to happen any moment. In a very short time, a car is seen out of control on the upper road, crossing over a retaining wall, and crashing onto the stairs made of cement.



A decisive stateful fact is the exact timing of the accident: the car’s fall coincided with the pedestrian being only two steps past the impact zone. If he had been one or two seconds slower, the result would have been deadly. The man’s move, a fast spin, a short stop of doubt, and then simply leaving is as incredible as the crash itself. He was lucky and so the story of ‘miraculous escape’ continues.

Brazilian Speeding Car’s Ironic Trajectory

The actions of the driver became the focal point of the inquiry into the incident. What was first reported confirmed that the driver was going beyond the speed limit, and losing control resulted in the car moving wildly and destructively.

The car’s force and speed were tremendous and enough to cause large deterioration of the railings and even stairs. Surprisingly, the entrance’s particular design, which had a steep drop-off and a staircase, was the cause of a near-miss incident.

According to local police, neither the driver nor the pedestrian was taken to the hospital, which is quite a fact considering the impact. The whole event was so strange and even cinematic that it would be hard to tell it differently than as a legend of incredible luck for the future generations of storytellers.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 2:36 PM IST
QUICK LINKS