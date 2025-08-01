Home > India > EC Announces September 9 For Vice President Polls, After Former VP Dhankhar’s Surprise Resignation

EC Announces September 9 For Vice President Polls, After Former VP Dhankhar’s Surprise Resignation

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar On His Retirement
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar On His Retirement

Published By: Anand Singh
Published: August 1, 2025 20:24:00 IST

The Election Commission on Friday said that the election to the post of Vice President, which fell vacant due to the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, will be held on September 9.

The poll panel, in a statement, said that the notification for the Vice Presidential election will be issued on August 7, while the last date of filing nominations will be on August 21. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on August 22, while the last day for withdrawal of nomination is August 25.

If there is more than one candidate, polling will be held in room number F-101, Vasudha, on the first floor of Parliament building on September 9 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

However, this will be the first time that a Vice Presidential poll will be held in the new Parliament building, as earlier polls for the post were conducted in the old Parliament building.

The Commission said that the counting of votes will also be held soon after the polling ends.

However, with the Opposition also set to name their candidate for the Vice Presidential candidate, a contest is on cards.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary and Communications Incharge Jairam Ramesh said that the consensus is not created by the Opposition but the government, and there is “no consensus possible with Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

The electoral college for the Vice Presidential election consists of 788 MPs, including from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

However, at present, the strength is only 782, owing to five vacancies in Rajya Sabha and one in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the NDA has a clear-cut top hand in the electoral college with 427 in its support and the Opposition at least 323, including 12 AAP MPs who are not part of the INDIA bloc.

While there are around 30 other MPs who are not aligned to NDA or INDIA bloc.

The poll panel had earlier appointed Rajya Sabha Secretary General P.C. Mody as the Returning Officer for the Vice Presidential poll and Rajya Sabha Joint Secretary Garima Jain and Director Vijay Kumar named as Assistant Returning Officers on July 25.

The voting will be through a system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote.

The winning candidate will require 391 votes if all eligible voters exercise their franchise and their votes are valid.

The voting is through secret ballot, and parties cannot issue a whip to MPs on voting. For marking their preferences in numerical, the EC will supply particular pens, and the MPs have to mark the ballot only with this pen and not with any other pen.

Dhankhar had surprisingly resigned on July 21, the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, just hours after he presided over the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.

He submitted his letter of resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, citing health reasons.

The Home Ministry notified his resignation on July 22.

Also Read: Vice President Elections 2025: Who Will Succeed Jagdeep Dhankhar? Check Probable Candidates

Tags: Vice Presidential election 2025

RELATED News

South Korea’s Desperate Plea for Help: Send Us Your Doctors and Nurses, India!
President Of India Attends The Convocation Ceremony Of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
Russia’s Sputnik Launches Its Hindi handle on X
CBI Court Mohali Convicts 5 Police Officers In Fake Encounter Case
Bapatla Police Bust PAN-India Cyber Crime Gang: Two Arrested, 127 Cases Across 18 States, ₹50 Lakh Looted

LATEST NEWS

When And Where To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live: Channel Telecast And Online Streaming Details Inside
Kaytex Fabrics Limited IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get The Shares? Check Your Status Now!
IDBI Bank Privatisation In Final Lap: Govt To Invite Financial Bids By December 2025
White House or Palace? The Story Behind Trump’s USD 200 million Lavish Plan to Transform Presidential Building
Gus Atkinson Creates History vs India In 5th Test With 129-Year-Old Record Feat
EC Announces September 9 For Vice President Polls, After Former VP Dhankhar’s Surprise Resignation
Rani Mukerji Wins Her First National Film Award, Scoops Best Actress For Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
School Assembly News Headlines August 2, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Convicted And Other News Updates
Laxmi India Finance IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get The Shares? Check Your Status Now!
“Steady and Time Tested”: India Defends Russia Ties, Rebukes US Pressure
EC Announces September 9 For Vice President Polls, After Former VP Dhankhar’s Surprise Resignation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EC Announces September 9 For Vice President Polls, After Former VP Dhankhar’s Surprise Resignation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EC Announces September 9 For Vice President Polls, After Former VP Dhankhar’s Surprise Resignation
EC Announces September 9 For Vice President Polls, After Former VP Dhankhar’s Surprise Resignation
EC Announces September 9 For Vice President Polls, After Former VP Dhankhar’s Surprise Resignation
EC Announces September 9 For Vice President Polls, After Former VP Dhankhar’s Surprise Resignation

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?