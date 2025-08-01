Vice President Elections 2025: Who Will Succeed Jagdeep Dhankhar? Check Probable Candidates

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced that the election of the Vice President will take place on September 9, 2025. The last date for filing the nomination is August 21, and counting of votes will be conducted on the same date of the voting.

The post of Vice President has been vacant since July 21 after the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In compliance with Rule 40 of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules,1974, the Election Commission must prepare and maintain an updated list of the members of this Electoral College, along with their latest addresses.

The electoral college comprises all elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and elected members of the Lok Sabha. The current combined strength of the two Houses stands at 786.

The Vice President of India is chosen by the electoral college through a secret ballot. The Vice President serves a five-year term and can be re-elected for any number of terms. He is ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Find the names of Probable Candidates Who Might Succeed Jagdeep Dhankhar

1 Ram Nath Thakur

Ram Nath Thakur, the son of former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, is the frontrunner for the vice-presidential post, whose name is being speculated among the political fraternity. Thakur belongs to the Scheduled Caste – Nai (barber) community, which falls under the ati-pichhara category in Bihar. It might be the first choice because of the Bihar Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in October or November this year, to woo voters in the state.

2. Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar is the current Chief Minister of Bihar. He is the alliance partner of the coalition government in the state. His name is also floating, but he will be unlikely to leave the CM chair, months ahead of the assembly elections.

3. Harivansh Narayan Singh

Harivansh Narayan Singh, a Janata Dal (United) MP, has been the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha since 2020. Currently, he is temporarily holding the chair in the House. Because of his experience, he will also be a contender for the Vice President elections.

4. Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh is the defence minister whose name has also been suggested, but the political analysts have been saying that he is a crucial member of the government and actively participates in resolving the issue. The quality he owes will not allow the government to bet on his name.

5. Manoj Sinha

Manoj Sinha is currently the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. He will complete his five-year tenure this year. He played a crucial role in the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370. Considering his role in J&K, it is fuelling speculation about his candidature as Vice President.

6. Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s name is also being speculated as a candidature for the Vice President elections.

Despite the above names, political analysts predicted that this time the vice president would be from the RSS-BJP background. They consider the BJP a shock-giver for the announcement of candidates. It might have happened as the BJP comes with a new and unexpected name for the vice president post.

