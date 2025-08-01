ECI Announces Vice Presidential Election 2025 Schedule, Nominations Open From August 7

In the latest development, the ECI announced that the Vice Presidential elections will be held on September 9, with the nomination process scheduled to take place from August 7 to August 21.

The Election Commission of India has announced that the 17th Vice Presidential Election will be held on September 9, 2025. The term of the current Vice President is ending, and as per the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (No. GSR 3354(E), dated July 22, 2025), the seat has now fallen vacant. Under Section 4(1) and 4(4) of the Presidential and Vice Presidential Elections Act, 1952, the Commission must conduct elections to fill this vacancy at the earliest.

Vice President Will Hold Office for Five Years

According to Article 67 of the Constitution of India, the Vice President will hold office for a term of five years from the date they assume office. If a vacancy arises due to death, resignation, removal, or any other reason, Article 68(2) requires the Election Commission to fill the position as soon as possible. The newly elected Vice President will then begin a fresh five-year term from the date of assuming office.

Election Commission to Oversee Entire Poll Process

The Election Commission of India (ECI) holds the authority to supervise and direct the entire election process, as per Article 324 of the Constitution and the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952. The ECI has ensured that this election will follow all constitutional provisions, relevant laws, and election rules. The Commission officially announced the schedule for the 17th Vice Presidential Election today.

Electoral College Will Consist of 788 Members

According to Article 66 of the Constitution, both Houses of Parliament form the Electoral College for the Vice President’s election. This includes 233 elected members of Rajya Sabha (5 seats vacant), 12 nominated Rajya Sabha members, and 543 elected members of Lok Sabha (1 seat vacant). In total, 788 members are eligible to vote, and each MP’s vote holds equal weight one vote per member.

Election Will Use Proportional Representation Method

As per Article 66(1), the election will follow the system of proportional representation through the single transferable vote method. Voting will be done by secret ballot. Electors must mark their preferences in numerals next to candidates’ names using a special pen provided by the Election Commission. Ballots will be valid only if the first preference is marked. Additional preferences are optional but must also follow the correct format.

The Election Commission will provide a special pen for voters. The Returning Officer will hand it over to electors at the voting center. Voters must use only this pen to mark ballots. If any other pen is used, the vote will be declared invalid during counting. No exceptions will be made to this rule. This instruction will be strictly enforced at the polling booth.

The Central Government has appointed the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General as the Returning Officer for this election through a notification issued on July 25, 2025. The Commission has also appointed two Assistant Returning Officers to help with the process. Voting will take place at Room No. 101, Parliament House, New Delhi, and counting will also be conducted there, if required.

Nomination Process Begins August 7

Candidates must submit nomination papers only at the location specified in the public notice issued by the Returning Officer in Form 1. Nominations must be filed in Form 3 by the candidate or their proposer/seconder between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM from August 7 to August 21, 2025 (except on public holidays). A proposer and seconder must be two different electors. No elector can sign more than one nomination paper as proposer or seconder.

Security Deposit and Limit on Nomination Papers

Each candidate may submit up to four nomination papers and must deposit a security amount of ₹15,000. This amount must be deposited under the correct government account head either before submitting the nomination paper or alongside it. The candidate must show proof of payment during nomination submission. Failure to comply will result in disqualification.

Electoral Roll Copies Available for Purchase

Under Rule 40 of the 1974 Election Rules, the Commission will maintain an official electoral roll with complete addresses of all electors. This list will be available for purchase at the Commission’s counter from the date of notification at a price of ₹100 per copy. This list ensures transparency and helps in verification of electors.

Candidates Can Authorize Election Agents

Each contesting candidate can authorize a representative to be present at the polling and counting stations. The authorization must be made in writing by the candidate and submitted to the Returning Officer. This allows for proper monitoring and ensures fair conduct of the process. Only officially authorized representatives will be allowed to enter the counting room.

No Political Party Can Issue Voting Whip

The Constitution mandates a secret ballot, and hence political parties cannot issue any whip to their MPs regarding how to vote in the Vice Presidential election. Section 18 of the Presidential and Vice Presidential Elections Act, 1952, prohibits any direction or coercion in voting. The election can be declared void if such violations are proven under relevant legal provisions.

Voters must maintain full secrecy of their ballot. The law strictly prohibits showing ballots to anyone under any condition. The Presidential and Vice Presidential Elections Rules, 1974, instruct voters to mark ballots inside the designated compartment and drop the ballot in the box themselves. Any violation of this process will result in cancellation of the ballot by the Presiding Officer.

Commission Bans Posters and Plastic Use

Since this is an indirect election, the Commission has prohibited the use of banners, posters, or public campaign material. The Returning Officer has been directed to allow only eco-friendly, biodegradable materials if any materials are used at all. The Commission also ordered strict compliance with government bans on single-use plastics and other non-biodegradable materials.

The counting of votes will take place under the supervision of the Returning Officer at Parliament House in New Delhi. Once the counting is complete, the Returning Officer will sign and declare the result in Form 7 as per the rules. This declaration will be made publicly and officially notified by the Election Commission of India.

