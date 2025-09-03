LIVE TV
Eid-e-Milad 2025: Check Whether Banks Will Be Open Or Shut In Your City On The Occasion Of Eid-I-Milad On September 5

Eid-e-Milad 2025: Check Whether Banks Will Be Open Or Shut In Your City On The Occasion Of Eid-I-Milad On September 5

Check whether the banks will remain closed on the occasion of Eid-I-Milad, one of the most revered festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world, on 5th September 5, 2025.

Reserve Bank of India logo (Photo Credit- x.com/RBI)
Reserve Bank of India logo (Photo Credit- x.com/RBI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: September 3, 2025 21:46:31 IST

Eid-I-Milad, one of the most revered festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world, is celebrated in the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar which is referred as the Rabi’ al-Awwal. This auspicious day marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. As per the Gazetted Holidays list, Eid-I-Milad will be celebrated on September 2025. Due to this reason, this day will be a public holiday for the government and private schools and offices. But whether the banks will remain open or closed on the occasion of this festival? This space articulates the answer to this question. 

1.    Banks closed on September 5 

Banks will remain closed in most of the cities including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal and Chennai. They will also remain shut down in Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada. 

2.    Banks closed on September 6 

In some cities like Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur, Srinagar, Banks will also remain shut down on September 6. 

3.    Banks closed on September 12 

Banks will be shut down in Jaipur, Jammu and Srinagar following Eid-I-Milad. 

Apart from the occasion of Eid-I-Milad, banks will remain shut down on other occasions as well due to some or other religious festivals. Following is the list of such festivals and the banks closed on that date. 

•    September 3, Wednesday: In Jharkhand, the banks will be closed due to the Karma puja.

•    September 4, Thursday: On September 4, Thursday, and September 5, Friday, the banks will remain shut in Kerala as the people will celebrate the Onam festival. 

•    September 22, Monday: September 22 marks Navratri Kalash Sthapna and due to this reason, there will be bank holidays across Jaipur. 

Despite all the dates and the holidays mentioned in this article, before visiting their local bank branches, the customers should check with them for their availability. 

QUICK LINKS