Eknath Shinde Accepts Maharashtra Deputy CM Post, Will Take Oath Tomorrow – Sources

Eknath Shinde becomes Maharashtra's Deputy CM as Devendra Fadnavis is sworn in as CM. Oath ceremony to be held at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, tomorrow.

After days of speculation and power tussles, Eknath Shinde has officially accepted the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The announcement comes after the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis was declared the new Chief Minister, bringing an end to the political uncertainty that had gripped the state following the November 23 election results.

Fadnavis, Shinde, and NCP’s Ajit Pawar will form the new government, with the three leaders taking their oaths tomorrow in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. The ceremony is set to be an impressive event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend, and thousands of supporters gathering at Azad Maidan to witness the historic moment.

This comes after weeks of deliberation and internal conflict within the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP. Despite a strong showing in the assembly elections, the alliance was divided over the leadership roles, with each party staking its claim for top positions. In the end, Fadnavis, with Shinde and Pawar alongside him, successfully staked a claim to form the government.

Security for the oath-taking ceremony will be tight, with more than 4,000 police officers stationed around the venue to ensure smooth proceedings. Special arrangements have been made for the anticipated crowd of 40,000 BJP supporters, with separate seating for 2,000 VVIPs, including leaders from across the country.

In terms of logistics, a team of 3,500 police personnel and 520 officers have been tasked with overseeing security. The event is expected to be a high-profile affair, reflecting the intense political activity leading up to it.

While Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar will take the oath of office on Thursday, the full Cabinet swearing-in is scheduled to take place between December 7 and 9. Although portfolios have yet to be allotted, there is speculation that the BJP will retain control over crucial ministries such as Home and Urban Development.

The formation of this government marks a significant shift in Maharashtra’s political landscape, with the power-sharing arrangement between the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), and NCP now in full swing. It will be interesting to see how the alliance manages governance and what directions the state will take under this new leadership.

