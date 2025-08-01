“Election Commission Is Involved In Vote Theft….”: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised the Election Commission on August 01, 2025, Friday in the Parliament Monsoon Session, according to PTI. Talking to the reporters, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said that there is a theft of votes happening and now they have open and shut proof that the Election Commission (EC) is involved in theft of votes. Mr Gandhi added that he is not saying it lightly but with hundred per cent proof. According to Mr Gandhi, as soon as they release it, the entire nation will come to know that Election Commission is working for the BJP to steal votes.

“We had suspicion in Madhya Pradesh elections…..”: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi further said that they had suspicion in Madhya Pradesh elections, Lok Sabha elections and it increased during Maharashtra elections. According to Mr Gandhi,” We conducted our own investigation for six months and what we got is an atom bomb. The Election Commission won’t be visible in the country when this atom bomb will explode.” Mr Gandhi added that they won’t spare the one who is doing this in the Election Commission, right from the top to bottom because they are working against India. Mr Gandhi concluded that this is treason and nothing less than that.

Bihar assembly polls 2025

Rahul Gandhi’s statement on the Election Commission is out in the public domain ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar. On August 01, 2025, according to the PTI, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday (August 1, 2025) published the draft electoral rolls for Bihar, following the completion of the month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. There was no compiled list but the voters can check their names on the ECI’s website.

