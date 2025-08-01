Home > India > “Election Commission Is Involved In Vote Theft….”: Rahul Gandhi

“Election Commission Is Involved In Vote Theft….”: Rahul Gandhi

Talking to the reporters on August 01, 2025, leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi said that Election Commission is involved in the theft of votes, according to PTI.

Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI)
Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 1, 2025 14:53:02 IST

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised the Election Commission on August 01, 2025, Friday in the Parliament Monsoon Session, according to PTI. Talking to the reporters, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said that there is a theft of votes happening and now they have open and shut proof that the Election Commission (EC) is involved in theft of votes. Mr Gandhi added that he is not saying it lightly but with hundred per cent proof. According to Mr Gandhi, as soon as they release it, the entire nation will come to know that Election Commission is working for the BJP to steal votes. 

“We had suspicion in Madhya Pradesh elections…..”: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi further said that they had suspicion in Madhya Pradesh elections, Lok Sabha elections and it increased during Maharashtra elections. According to Mr Gandhi,” We conducted our own investigation for six months and what we got is an atom bomb. The Election Commission won’t be visible in the country when this atom bomb will explode.” Mr Gandhi added that they won’t spare the one who is doing this in the Election Commission, right from the top to bottom because they are working against India. Mr Gandhi concluded that this is treason and nothing less than that.

Bihar assembly polls 2025

Rahul Gandhi’s statement on the Election Commission is out in the public domain ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar. On August 01, 2025, according to the PTI, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday (August 1, 2025) published the draft electoral rolls for Bihar, following the completion of the month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. There was no compiled list but the voters can check their names on the ECI’s website.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi To Adopt 22 Orphan Children In Pakistan Shelling In Operation Sindoor

Tags: Bihar assembly polls 2025rahul gandhiRahul Gandhi statement on ECI

RELATED News

CM Vishnu Deo Sai Meets PM Modi, Gives Invitation For Chhattisgarh’s ‘Amrit Rajat Mahotsav’, State’s Development Agenda Discussed
MP Prajwal Revanna Convicted In Sexual Assault Case By Bengaluru Court
Raj Kesireddy Breaks Down In Court, Denies Role In Rs 11 Crore Liquor Case.
1st Batch Of Bihar Voter List Names Relased, One Can Check Their Names From 3PM
Former CJI DY Chandrachud Vacates His Official Residence

LATEST NEWS

Key Financial Changes in August: From New UPI rules to SBI Credit Card Changes You Should Know
Aditya Pradhan
August Alert: Pixel 10, Vivo V60 And Many More Set To Dominate Smartphone Buzz
Aditya Kumar Shyour
IIM Kozhikode opens CAT 2025 Registration, Exam scheduled for November 30
NSDL IPO Closes Today Amid Strong Demand: Will It Set A ₹4,012 Crore Milestone?
U.S. Imposes 25% Tariff On All Indian Goods From August 7, 2025- Pharma, Electronics Hit Hard, No Exception!
K-Pop Takes Over Lollapalooza Chicago 2025: How to Stream TWICE, BOYNEXTDOOR And KATSEYE Live?
Adilur Rehman Azad
Jasprit Bumrah Skips Final Test: BCCI Raises Eyebrows Over Pacer’s Selective Availability
“Election Commission Is Involved In Vote Theft….”: Rahul Gandhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Election Commission Is Involved In Vote Theft….”: Rahul Gandhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Election Commission Is Involved In Vote Theft….”: Rahul Gandhi
“Election Commission Is Involved In Vote Theft….”: Rahul Gandhi
“Election Commission Is Involved In Vote Theft….”: Rahul Gandhi
“Election Commission Is Involved In Vote Theft….”: Rahul Gandhi

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?