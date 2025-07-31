Electoral College Prepared To Choose New Vice President, Notification Soon: ECI

Election Commission of India on Thursday said that the preparation of the electoral college has been completed for vice-presidential elections. The post has been vacant since July 21 after the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing health issues.

The electoral college comprises all elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and elected members of the Lok Sabha.

The press note said, “The Commission has finalised the Electoral College list for the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025. These members are listed in a continuous serial order, arranged alphabetically based on the State/Union Territory of their respective Houses.”

“The Electoral College list will be available for purchase at a counter set up in the Election Commission of India from the date of notification, which is likely to be announced soon, “The statement read.

In compliance with Rule 40 of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules,1974, the Election Commission is mandated to prepare and maintain an updated list of the members of this Electoral College, along with their latest addresses.

The official notification for the election of the Vice President of India is yet to be announced.

Process To Elect Vice President

The Vice President of India is chosen by the electoral college through a secret ballot. As per Article 66 of the Constitution, the electoral college comprises all elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and elected members of the Lok Sabha.

The Vice President serves a five-year term and can be re-elected for any number of terms. He is ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

