Home > India > Elegance with Royalty: How to Infuse Traditional Indian Elements into Modern Interiors

Elegance with Royalty: How to Infuse Traditional Indian Elements into Modern Interiors

Elegance with Royalty: How to Infuse Traditional Indian Elements into Modern Interiors

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 16:47:08 IST

Vanshika Agarwal shares insights on how to infuse traditional Indian elements into modern interiors

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 27: In the realm of interior design, the fusion of traditional and modern elements has become a sought-after trend. As a renowned interior designer, Vanshika Agarwal has had the privilege of working on numerous projects that blend the best of both worlds. In this article, Vanshika Agarwal shares insights on how to infuse traditional Indian elements into modern interiors, creating spaces that are not only visually stunning but also culturally significant.

The Beauty of Traditional Indian Elements

Indian culture is renowned for its rich heritage and diverse traditions. From intricate carvings and ornate mirror work to vibrant textiles and majestic architecture, there’s no shortage of inspiration when it comes to traditional Indian design. By incorporating these elements into modern interiors, we can create spaces that are truly unique and reflective of our cultural identity.

So, how can you incorporate traditional Indian elements into your modern interior design? Renowned interior designer Vanshika Agarwal says, “The key is to find the right balance between traditional and modern elements.” Here are a few tips:

  • Use of Natural Materials: Incorporate natural materials like wood, stone, and clay to add warmth and texture to your space. These materials can be used in a variety of ways, from furniture and flooring to decorative accents and architectural features. Vanshika Agarwal suggests using natural materials to create a cozy and inviting atmosphere.
  • Intricate Patterns and Motifs: Use traditional Indian patterns and motifs, such as block prints, embroidery, or intricate carvings, to add visual interest and cultural significance to your space. These patterns can be incorporated through textiles, wallpaper, or even decorative accents like vases and sculptures.

One of our notable projects is the interiors of India’s first Anantara hotel, where Vanshika Agarwal Designs had the privilege of playing a role in bringing the interiors vision to life. In this project, we drew inspiration from the country’s rich cultural heritage to create a space that exudes royalty and grandeur. We incorporated traditional Indian elements such as Thikri art, gold leafing on walls, grand furniture, and big arches with extreme details to give the space a regal feel. The use of these elements not only adds to the aesthetic appeal of the space but also showcases the legacy of our culture.

The Thikri art, with its intricate patterns, colors, and textures, adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to the space. The gold leafing on the walls creates a sense of opulence and luxury, while the grand furniture and big arches with intricate details evoke a sense of royalty. The overall design is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of India and showcases the beauty of traditional Indian design in a modern context.

  • Vibrant Colors: Incorporate vibrant colors inspired by Indian art, textiles, and architecture to create a unique and lively atmosphere. From the deep blues and greens of Indian pottery to the vibrant hues of traditional textiles, there’s no shortage of color inspiration when it comes to Indian design.

Currently, Vanshika Agarwal Designs is working on various big 5-star hotel projects where we are highlighting our culture and heritage in interiors, showcasing the beauty of traditional Indian design in modern contexts.

Balancing Tradition and Modernity

Vanshika Agarwal says, “When incorporating traditional Indian elements into modern interiors, it’s essential to strike a balance between the two.” Here are a few tips to help you achieve this balance:

  • Minimalist Approach: Balance traditional elements with a minimalist approach to create a clean and modern aesthetic. This can be achieved by using traditional elements sparingly or incorporating them into a space with a neutral color palette.
  • Sustainable Materials: Use sustainable materials and practices to reduce environmental impact while incorporating traditional elements. This can include using reclaimed wood, eco-friendly textiles, and locally sourced materials.
  • Mixed Metallics: Combine traditional metallics like brass and copper with modern materials like glass and steel to create a unique and contemporary look. This can add a touch of sophistication and elegance to your space.

Incorporating traditional Indian elements into modern interiors is a great way to add cultural significance and visual interest to your space. Vanshika Agarwal concludes, “By striking a balance between tradition and modernity, you can create a space that is truly timeless and reflective of your personal style. With a little creativity and experimentation, you can create a space that is both beautiful and meaningful.

